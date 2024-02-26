Get children ready for a trip by explaining what's expected of them and what's happening

Whether traveling by car, airplane, train or even on public transportation, remind children to be aware of their own space and respectful of others' spaces.

QUESTION: Should I set rules when traveling with my children? There are so many parents who do not say anything to their children about how they should behave and as a result everyone around them is miserable when they are running around and screaming or talking loudly. What are some rules that I should remind them of?

CALLIE’S ANSWER: Traveling with small children is so hard. Have three or four rules and set them for every time so when you travel they know the expectations each time you travel.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: Since you are aware of how other children act without parents paying attention in public, then I can only imagine you have already started setting expectations about behavior in public for your own. Teaching these skills takes repetition and patience. Set your children up for success in public from the beginning and recognize that sometimes things go awry – little ones especially haven’t quite learned how to handle themselves yet and will need some grace as they do. When the worst happens, be prepared to remove them from the situation to calm them down and to ensure that you’re not disturbing others’ experiences during their own evening out.

Start by explaining to your children in advance according to their age level what is happening and what you expect from them. Step in to correct when they act up. Anticipate when they might have had too much stimulation and or are over-tired, both which can trigger tantrums or defiance, and try to get them in bed before they get to that point. You can set age-appropriate consequences for negative behavior and be ready with praise when they act well. Stay in tune with your children, and also be aware that even if your world revolves around them, everyone else’s doesn’t and shouldn’t have to.

It is really frustrating to see children disrupting everyone else’s time in public when parents are contributing to the chaos or making no effort to intervene. You can do your best to make sure you aren’t that parent; however, we can also all recognize that sometimes parents are doing the best they can in difficult situations that are beyond their control. Start teaching your own children early, and offer grace both to your own children when they act up and to others who don’t have as good a handle on things.

HELEN’S ANSWER: Yes, children should be reminded to be considerate while traveling. They should walk through airports respectfully. They should let others exit before they charge ahead. That applies to restaurants, offices and other modes of transportation. They should be taught that there is to be no pushing past others, no kicking seats in front of them and no fighting among siblings. If you are at a hotel, set the ground rules for the snack bar and remind your children about noise issues. They cannot run up and down the halls and jump on the beds. Appropriate clothing is always advisable for traveling. So many people just throw on tank tops, flip flops and cut-off shorts, not realizing that they should take the time to look presentable. It is OK to dress comfortably, just not sloppy.

If most of these rules are applicable at home, they will be remembered on trips. Have a great time!

GUEST’S ANSWER: Mautra Staley Jones, Ed.D., Oklahoma City Community College president: Children thrive with structure and healthy guidance. Establishing rules and expectations around travel experiences is a great way for children to learn boundaries while also creating their own good travel habits. Whether traveling by car, airplane, train or even on public transportation, remind children to be aware of their own space and respectful of others' spaces. The "inside voice" a child is taught to use in school is also appropriate in most public places. And the same manners that apply at the table at home or in the school lunchroom also apply to eating out.

Another valuable lesson to teach children when traveling is safety. From a young age, children need to know how to be safe in crowds and should have a plan for what to do if the family gets separated. Children should know their full name and the full names of their parents, as well as their address and parent phone numbers. Teach children how to identify helpers, like uniformed police officers, and to be cautious with strangers. Be mindful of possessions and keep valuables close. Be discreet with valuables, wallets and cash. Traveling with children can be a wonderful learning opportunity that will enrich their lives.

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Giving clear expectations for behavior can help children before a trip