Children removed following drug arrest

Apr. 13—TUPELO — An investigation into drug activity in the Monument Drive area recently lead to a felony arrest.

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Tupelo police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served a search warrant April 7 on Kenmar Lane. As a result of the search, Okira McCoy, 32, of 2050 Kenmar Lane was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said there were juvenile children in the home at the time of the search and arrest. The care of those children was turned over to Mississippi Child Protective Services.

During her initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond for McCoy at $10,000.

Anyone with information about illegal narcotics activity in our area is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

