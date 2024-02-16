All children removed from Trails Carolina amid death investigation

A wilderness therapy camp in North Carolina won’t be able to admit any new children as the state investigates a death that happened earlier this month.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday that all children had been removed from Trails Carolina, and all new admissions are suspended.

Channel 9 reported in early February when a 12-year-old boy died at Trails Carolina, which is in the mountains in Transylvania County. The student, who had enrolled the day before, “could not be resuscitated by emergency personnel,” according to a statement from camp officials at Trails Carolina.

Few details have been released about the boy’s death, but the DHHS began conducting investigations after his death was reported on Feb. 3.

“The death at Trails Carolina is tragic and concerning,” said a DHHS statement, in part. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the child who died, and commit to them that we are conducting a thorough investigation with our county partners and will take every appropriate step based on the outcome of our and other investigations.”

This isn’t the first investigation involving Trails Carolina. Channel 9 also learned that the camp is being sued by the family of a camper who alleges they were sexually abused in 2016.

The department said on Friday that it can’t share any more details on the 12-year-old’s death, but the statement did say “it was determined that action needed to be taken to ensure the health and safety of the children.”

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the death.

Officials say the children who were at the camp were “temporarily taken into care of Transylvania County [Department of Social Services].”

