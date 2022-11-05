Children at risk: What can be done to save them?

Nov. 5—When Emily Carter noticed the little girl playing by herself in the yard, it seemed natural to ask if she would like a playdate with her own children.

Over the next two years, Jozlyn Beechner became a part of Carter's family. The St. Joseph woman babysat Jozlyn and allowed her to sleep over frequently because the girl's father worked an overnight shift at a factory. Carter's children came to love Jozlyn for her sweet disposition and her affection for a pink stuffed animal she called Ruff Ruff.

"She just loved playing with the kids," Carter said. "So many people loved her for her bubbly personality. I mean, she was just a happy girl. Every night, she'd give me a hug and tell me she loved me before she went to bed."

But Dustin Beechner ran into trouble at work and told Carter that he no longer needed a babysitter. Then, early in the morning of Sept. 2, he knocked on Carter's door.

"In his facial expression, there was nothing there," Carter said. "He came in saying that she was gone. We just didn't want to believe it."

Dustin Beechner was charged in the deadly beating of his 6-year-old daughter, a crime that shined an uncomfortable light on the reality of child abuse in St. Joseph. Dustin Beechner died from self-inflicted injuries sustained in jail, meaning that there will be no need to relive this troubling episode at trial.

That comes as a relief to many, but it also leaves unanswered the questions about whether Jozlyn's death could have been prevented. For the community, there are even bigger questions to consider: Are there other Jozlyn Beechners out there, and could more be done to save them?

KNOWNS AND UNKNOWNS

"What I would like to see is for this to not fall to a back-burner issue," said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, "because that's how kids get hurt."

Voices of Courage is a nonprofit organization that conducts forensic interviews of children following a disclosure of possible abuse or neglect. It works closely with police, juvenile authorities and social service agencies.

"It's never-ending for us," Birdsell said.

The Missouri Department of Social Services compiles statistics that illustrate the scope of a problem that Birdsell sees daily. A Missouri Division of Social Services report for the 2021 fiscal year showed 105 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect in Buchanan County, the lowest number in five years.

In that same period, the number of reports to the state's child abuse and neglect hotline exceeded 1,800 in Buchanan County. The question for St. Joseph, or any community, is what happens with those hotline calls that aren't substantiated?

"My suggestion for those of us who work in the field, we need to work more closely together," Birdsell said. "We need to be more open with one another."

Allegations of abuse or neglect were found to be unsubstantiated for 455 Buchanan County children involved in hotline calls last year, according to a DSS report. Another 1,257 children were referred to what the state calls family assessments, meaning the caseworkers identified issues, such as kids living in filthy conditions, that need to be addressed.

At the same time, the St. Joseph Police Department Family Crimes Unit handled about 1,200 cases last year, many of them involving neglect or abuse of children.

"I see things that normal people just shouldn't see," said Richard McGregory, a detective with the Family Crimes Unit. "The main thing we forget is the 'child-first doctrine.' We have to make sure these children are safe."

McGregory said the DSS Children's Division normally has up to 45 days to determine if an allegation of abuse or neglect is substantiated or unsubstantiated. The agency's findings, while important, don't necessarily impact a police investigation that can operate on a parallel track.

"These cases are complex and there's a lot of working parts to them," McGregory said. "We can get backlogged because we're working cases and the new cases are coming in. We have to be kind of strategic because all of these cases are important to the victims. It's not something that's going to be quick and easy."

For investigators, a big unknown is how many hotline calls aren't being made when a child is a victim of abuse or neglect. Birdsell recommends looking for signs that things aren't right, like a significant or abrupt change in behavior.

"When they come to us with these types of disclosures, we need to believe," Birdsell said. "It's unnatural for us to think that someone would hurt a child. That's not how our brains work."

WARNING SIGNS

The worst-case scenario is when a child dies from abuse or neglect, which raises the question of whether more could have been done to stop it. Nine children died as a result of abuse or neglect in Buchanan County between 2017 and 2021, according to DSS.

State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, sits on a joint legislative committee examining child abuse and neglect. She said the Department of Social Services suffered from going months without a permanent director and has struggled with hiring and retaining front-line caseworkers. DSS named a permanent director in late 2021.

"We have a 30% turnover rate in our Children's Division with our social workers," she said. "I think the first thing we have to concentrate on is reducing the caseload of our social workers by making sure that we have a full-time staff and we don't have 30% of our staff constantly in training."

DSS officials did not release any information on Jozlyn's death or any contact state agencies may have had with the family. Those who work with abuse victims said it's a misconception that DSS would have been able to simply remove the child from her father's home. The girl's mother was sentenced in September to two years in prison for receiving stolen property.

Under Missouri law, the final decision to remove a child from the parent can only be made by a Juvenile Court judge.

Shields said Missouri already has one of the nation's highest rates of children in foster care, so there's also the question of where to place a child if you do get authorization. DSS was criticized following a U.S. Inspector General's report that said 978 Missouri foster care children were missing at some point in 2019. Buchanan County has an average of 80 children in foster care a month.

"We know from studies that children in foster care do not do as well as children who stay with their families, so we always look for family reunification," Shields said.

Birdsell, whose organization did not have contact with the Beechners, said there appeared to be some warning signs, mainly in the father's past convictions for domestic assault. A DSS analysis found that 23% of abuse perpetrators had drug-related problems in 2021 and 14% had a history of criminal behavior.

On the night of Jozlyn's death, Dustin Beechner's troubles were apparent to those who encountered him. The police report noted that a witness told authorities that Dustin Beechner appeared to be on drugs and that he made statements that "there are zombies all over town."

"I think most of us who work in the child abuse realm feel like in almost every case that we could have done more," Birdsell said. "Because every kid is not safe."

Carter said she can't help but feel that Jozlyn was let down in some way. The little girl's death still reverberates in her own household with her children, who have experienced trouble sleeping at night.

She tries to remember the good moments, but that's hard to do.

"If I could get one more day with her, I would," she said.

The number for the state child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-800-392-3738.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com.