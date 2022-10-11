Children 'roll up their sleeves' at Farmwise Devon event

It was the first Farmwise Devon since 2019

Schoolchildren from across Devon have been meeting people in the farming community to learn about where food comes from and how it is produced.

The Farmwise Devon event saw more than 1,000 seven to 11 year olds learn about animal-rearing and crop production.

It was the first one held since 2019, after Covid pandemic cancellations.

Supporters said the reinstated event gave children a chance for "rolling up their sleeves and getting involved" in finding out more about agriculture.

Children at Farmwise explored 12 zones to find out about different aspects of food production

The main hall at the Westpoint Centre, near Exeter, was split into 12 zones, each focusing on a different aspect of farming, such as: arable, poultry, beef, and fruit and vegetables.

Devon County Council, one of its supporters, said one of the "special things" about it was "the opportunity for the children to get hands on with what they're seeing ... rolling up their sleeves and getting involved".

Farmwise Devon chairwoman Deborah Custance Baker said it was "terribly exciting" to be back and she felt "really sorry for the two [school] years that have missed coming to this sort of event".

She told the BBC: "It really teaches children all about food and farming, and the importance of it as well.

"So many of them take for granted their food comes from a shelf in a supermarket ... but today really instructs them that anything they see in the field can actually end up on their plate."

