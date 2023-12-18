Children shop for gifts with help of law enforcement

Dec. 18—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — More than 60 children had $100 to spend on Christmas gifts, for themselves Saturday morning thanks to the efforts of a local law enforcement organization.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 114 leaders organize the Shop with a Cop program each year. Skip Ellis, who passed away in January 2022, led the efforts for decades and passed the mantle to former Jefferson Police Chief Steve Febel.

The children are all connected to Ashtabula County Children Services, said ACCS Executive Director Tania Burnett. She said 64 children were to receive the opportunity to shop this year.

"They are all excited," Burnett said.

The event occurred at Walmart and the Grinch was in attendance interacting with the children.

"It is great to have the kids with the officers," Burnett said.

Several law enforcement entities participated, including the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Ashtabula City Police, Geneva City Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Andover Police Department, Orwell Police Department, North Kingsville Police Department and Roaming Shores Police Department..

"Skip enjoyed this so much. I can't give it up. I do it to honor him," Febel said of his motivation to continue the program, in addition to helping all the children.

He said the lodge sends out letters to businesses and some individuals each summer to raise money for the project.

"Both my daughters were in car seats when we were doing this and now my grandchildren [are involved]," he said.

Matt Fisher, an investigator for ODNR, was helping a young boy find his presents.

"I enjoy seeing the joy on their faces, making a Christmas miracle," he said.