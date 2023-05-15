Children of slain store clerk growing up with grandfather

The children still don't know where their mother is.

Chanell Moore's four young children are with her father, Charles Moore, who has now become a grandparent raising the young.

They have been told she is at work still, at the job where she was shot and killed by a man in a disguise March 24.

The arrest of Kemuel Stucki, 15, who lived in a house on Mayo Drive in the city limits of Fort Smith, near a horse farm on a semi-rural acreage, was not an arrest he knew was coming when on Friday, May 5, exactly six weeks after Chanell Moore was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at Doug's Eastside Convenience Store near Barling in southeast Fort Smith.

Charles Moore says the news of the arrest lifted a weight off of his heart, since he knows there are cases that go cold, unsolved and loved ones never know what happened.

But when asked what his reaction to the arrest of a teenager, he said he could not comment without talking to his attorney.

Charles Moore appeared with his own attorney at Stucki's arraignment Wednesday, May 10 at the Sebastian County Circuit Court before Judge Stephen Tabor.

Visibly shaken by the court appearance, Charles Moore was surrounded by family as he walked out of the courthouse at N. B Street in Fort Smith. Stucki went back to juvenile detention with bail set at $1,250,000 cash only. He did not have an attorney.

Moore said he could not talk about the arrest. He was too upset to talk to a reporter that day.

But Moore said he is leaning on God to raise his grandchildren to be good people, and that is now his focus. There is a long way to go.

Seven weeks after their mother's death. The children think their mother is at work. The children look at her picture.

He's said the children mostly need prayer.

Avery Jr. 4, Moriah, 4, Jace, 3, and Karisma, 6 months will be told mother is not coming home, when the time is right. As to knowing what happened, there is still a lot more that is ahead, with a trial set for Oct. 23 before Circuit Court Judge Gunner DeLay. Stucki faces a separate aggravated robbery charge in connection with a Dec. 12 Barling robbery that will be tried in the Greenwood District of Sebastian County.

Greenwood is where Charles Moore lives. He works a job at the Pernod Ricard Hiram Walker liquor plant in Fort Smith.

"I miss my daughter every day," he said in a telephone interview before the arraignment.

The Barling convenience store robbery

On Dec. 12, an armed robber caught on video surveillance camera robbed a Barling convenience store, stealing vape pens at the store, 1709 Fort Street, according to Barling police reports. No one was arrested.

Then Friday, March 24, at Doug's Eastside Convenience store near Barling on Fort Smith's southeast side. Chanell Moore was working the cash register when a man in mask and gloves shot and killed her. The suspect fired a shot at a person during the getaway.

Video surveillance footage was released. And tips came in from Facebook about a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle, police in Fort Smith said.

The SUV was parked at 9802 Mayo Drive. The road goes by a horse farm and a storage facility in Barling. The house where Stucki lived borders the Barling city limits. The house is valued at $154,455, and is built on less than an acre, according to the Sebastian County Assessor's records.

Late in the afternoon of Thursday, March 4, during a heavy rainstorm, a Fort Smith tactical team shut down Mayo Drive and a raid started. There was evidence connecting Kemuel Stucki to the robbery in Barling and the shooting death of Chanell Moore during the robbery there, police would announce the next day.

