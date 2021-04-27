Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

After enduring a night of abuse, a New Mexico mother was desperate for help, police say.

She wrote a secret note for her children to slip to their bus driver.

The Las Cruces woman’s 40-year-old boyfriend, Erik Alvarado, was accused of strangling her and using a pillow case and shirt to suffocate her during a “night-long domestic altercation” that began Thursday evening, police say.

Alvarado also threatened to kill her, police say.

“Much of the abuse was done in the presence of the couple’s toddler and their two school-age children,” Las Cruces police said in a news release.

The woman couldn’t seek help because Alvarado took her cell phone, police say.

So, the woman instructed her two older children to give the note to their bus driver on Friday morning. The “attentive” bus driver called 911 after reading the note, police say.

Inside the home, police found the woman with cuts, bruises and abrasions.

Alvarado was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor charges of battery and deprivation of property.

Ex-teacher charged after pulling down mask to cough in baby’s face, California cops say

Recommended Stories

  • SC man broke into home, held woman at gunpoint, tried to get her nude, deputies say

    The man attempted to disrobe the victim with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Video shows a Miami 13-year-old getting into a blue sedan. She hasn’t been seen since

    Brianna Claro, 13, walks briskly to a waiting blue sedan in front of a Liberty City apartment building, gets in the back passenger seat and the car drives away, surveillance video shows.

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • 3-year-old shot and killed at his birthday party in Florida

    Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information on the shooter, who killed a toddler during his birthday party.

  • The child hidden in plain sight: how one painting has upended the Holbein world

    In Augsburg, I had an epiphany. The Bavarian city is perhaps best known for being the centre of Messerschmitt manufacture in the war. Nevertheless, it was here that I uncovered the earliest known depiction of one of the world’s greatest painters: an unknown portrait of Hans Holbein the Younger, painted in 1502 when he was just five years old. Besides being an unexpected career high for me, it’s a find that sheds new light on his astonishing story. Holbein (c1497–1543) was the German painter who became an English citizen and who defined the Tudor court with his depictions of a monumental Henry VIII. In his time he was considered as great as Leonardo or Michelangelo, though today their reputation outstrips his in the popular imagination – unjustly so. It is why I embarked on a new biography of Holbein and sought to rediscover the Europe he inhabited in the first half of the 16th century. Back then, Augsburg was a cultural epicentre rivalling Venice, Milan or Florence. It was also a vibrant commercial nexus that was home to a slew of merchant bankers, all of whose wealth matched, even surpassed, Italy’s Medici. Like their Italian counterparts, these powerful Germans were formidable art patrons. No wonder Augsburg became home to so many painters – Hans Burgkmair the Elder and Jörg Breu the Elder, as well as Holbein’s father, Holbein the Elder. Holbein the Younger was born in the city in 1497. Today, Augsburg’s wide central Maximilianstrasse is much the same as it was in Holbein’s day, lined with palatial mansions built by its banking dynasties. Holbein the Elder’s workshop – the Holbeinhaus – still stands in a part of the city where winding medieval streets are characterised by craft shops and studios. One of his main patrons was Augsburg’s Dominican Convent, St Katherine’s. It was run by well-connected, erudite nuns, many of whom were daughters of the city’s banking elite. Today, what was formerly the convent’s church houses the State Gallery, so that many of Holbein Senior’s paintings still hang within the walls for which they were originally intended, and it was here that the forgotten portrait of little Hans was hiding in plain sight. The go-to painting in the Gallery is Holbein the Elder’s 1504 painting featuring the Basilica of St Paolo “fuori le Mura” (outside the walls) with scenes from the life of St Paul. It features on the cover of the gallery’s guide, and no biography or TV documentary on Holbein would be complete without citing it, because Holbein senior famously smuggled his own family portrait into it, as witnesses to St Paul’s baptism. Seven-year-old Hans junior is shown being tenderly embraced by his elder brother Ambrosius, while Holbein senior points at his youngest boy with pride. On my first day in Augsburg I made a beeline for the Basilica painting. But as I stared at young Hans, singled out so lovingly by his father, I realised that I had just seen another, very similar looking child in the same gallery. Retracing my steps, I scanned the paintings until my eye alighted on a memorial to the Walther family, painted by Holbein the Elder two years before the Basilica painting. Its left hand panel features a miracle from the Gospel of John, in which a small boy presents Jesus with two fish and five loaves that the Messiah then shares with 5000 followers. I felt sure that this boy was in fact another portrait of Hans junior, this time aged just five. The clues are all there. For one, Holbein the Elder signals how special this little figure is. He is placed centrally in the composition, and just above his head, the hands of Jesus and St Peter meet, and form the shape of a heart. Furthermore, while the other characters from the parable are in biblical robes, the little boy wears contemporary dress: a red tunic, with a toolbox, rosary and cloth attached to his belt. The only other people in contemporary dress are the Walther family at the base of the panel. Not only is the boy’s outfit almost identical to that worn by the seven-year-old version of Hans in the Basilica painting, but his features are the same: his blonde hair is cut short, revealing a wide forehead, wide spaced eyes, a pudgy nose and chubby cheeks. Had no-one else noticed this image of young Holbein, hanging in the same gallery as the other well-known family portrait? Not daring to believe my own eyes, I contacted leading Holbein expert Dr Bodo Brinkmann, curator of Old Masters at Basel’s Kunstmuseum, which holds the largest collection of Holbein works. To my relief, Dr Brinkmann endorsed my detective work and when further Holbein experts were consulted in Augsburg, Munich and Vienna, all confirmed the novelty of the find.

  • Ashley Cain Pens Gut-Wrenching Message to His Baby Girl Two Days After Her Death

    The Challenge alum Ashley Cain shared an emotional message in honor of his baby girl, Azaylia’s passing. Scroll on to see the heart-rending Instagram post.

  • Mayim Bialik explains why she 'worked so well' with Jim Parsons on ‘Big Bang Theory’

    The star opens up about her chemistry with her former co-star and how they're still working together.

  • Hiker dies after he hit his head during fall near Zion National Park, cops say

    His friend tried to soften the fall.

  • Rose Byrne Is an ’80s Fitness Fanatic in PHYSICAL Series Trailer

    The first trailer for Apple TV+'s new dark comedy Physical stars Rose Byrne as an '80s housewife who turns her exercise addiction into a business. The post Rose Byrne Is an ’80s Fitness Fanatic in PHYSICAL Series Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • TikTok’s new ‘twisted bacon’ hack has home chefs divided: ‘Why are y’all making dog treats?’

    Many viewers were clearly blown away by the hack, as countless TikTokers have proceeded to swear by the method after trying it themselves.

  • CDC Walks Back Director’s Comments on COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back a statement by the agency’s director regarding coronavirus vaccines for pregnant women. CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House press conference on Friday that the “CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” Walensky cited a new preliminary report from the agency, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, that indicates that there is no evidence Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines pose a risk during pregnancy. However, the CDC said on Tuesday that its guidelines for pregnant women who wish to receive a coronavirus vaccine have not changed since they were initially released in March. Those guidelines state that “if you are pregnant, you may choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine” but caution pregnant women to weigh the risks posed by vaccination and the virus against one another. The guidelines do not explicitly “recommend” that pregnant women get vaccinated, as Walensky suggested Friday. “If facing decisions about whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant, people should consider risk of exposure to COVID-19, the increased risk of severe infection while pregnant, the known benefits of vaccination, and the limited but growing evidence about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy,” the CDC told CBS in an email. Other nations have recommended that pregnant women receive coronavirus vaccines. Israel currently urges pregnant women to get vaccinated, while the U.K. government states that “no safety concerns have been identified” among 90,000 pregnant Americans who have received “mainly” Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The apparent mismatch between Walensky’s comments and her agency’s own guidelines comes several months after controversy regarding the CDC’s recommendations to reopen schools. Walensky argued in July 2020 that social-distancing of three feet between students would be sufficient to reopen schools, but argued for distancing of six feet after she became CDC director. The CDC has since recommended distancing of three feet between students in classrooms.

  • JoJo Siwa Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram After Saying Goodbye to Girlfriend, Kylie Prew

    "It's just the reality of long distance."

  • My sister inherited the family home, but not the contents. She set up a ‘garage sale’ — and key items were missing. Should I pursue legal action?

    ‘She kept saying, ‘I have to think about my retirement.’ She is 67. I think she is padding her 401(k) with everything she can get her hands on.’

  • ‘Politics are at the ROOT of Emily Viegas’ death’: Ontario government slammed for ‘cold-hearted’ response to Brampton teen’s COVID-19 tragedy

    Following the confirmation that 13-year-old Emily Victoria Viegas from Brampton, Ont., the daughter of an essential worker, died from COVID-19, a GoFundMe page was created and now totals more than $90,000 in donations to support her family. The donations come after a flurry of support for the family amid Ontario's dark COVID-19 saga, but act as no replacement for a young life lost. "With a heavy heart I regret to announce the passing of Emily Victoria Viegas the 13-year-old daughter of our good friend Carlos Viegas," the post on the page reads.

  • Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Trailer Is Here And OMG It Looks Gorgeous

    The promo for the new film aired Sunday night during the Oscars Movies have had it rough over the last year. The pandemic closed theaters, and what theaters remained open saw only a fraction of their former audience turnout. Hollywood’s banking that with more American’s getting the COVID-19 vaccination, this could be the year people []

  • Use a heated knife to create the perfect sized snack bags

    This TikTok hack from @howdoesshe will upgrade your snack game

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Now On the Table – Here’s How You’d Get the Money

    Talk of a fourth stimulus check continued to make the rounds this week as U.S. lawmakers grapple with how best to help Americans who are still struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic....

  • Woman slams roommate over her ‘entitled’ financial request: ‘She needs to be an adult’

    The woman is refusing to give her roommate free help after eight years.

  • Hallmark Channel Announces 'The Wedding Veil' Movie Trilogy, Starring Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser

    The three actresses will come together for an epic crossover event.

  • DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée embrace at funeral: ‘I love you’

    Simmons called Desiree Lindstrom “a woman of God,” her arms offering comfort at his socially-distanced funeral Sunday. In a touching and unexpected moment, the former wife of rapper-actor DMX extended love and support to his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, during the funeral that followed Saturday’s memorial event at The Barclays Center. Tashera Simmons took to the pulpit at Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, where Sunday’s funeral services were held, and gave an emotional speech about her ex-husband.