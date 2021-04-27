Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

After enduring a night of abuse, a New Mexico mother was desperate for help, police say.

She wrote a secret note for her children to slip to their bus driver.

The Las Cruces woman’s 40-year-old boyfriend, Erik Alvarado, was accused of strangling her and using a pillow case and shirt to suffocate her during a “night-long domestic altercation” that began Thursday evening, police say.

Alvarado also threatened to kill her, police say.

“Much of the abuse was done in the presence of the couple’s toddler and their two school-age children,” Las Cruces police said in a news release.

The woman couldn’t seek help because Alvarado took her cell phone, police say.

So, the woman instructed her two older children to give the note to their bus driver on Friday morning. The “attentive” bus driver called 911 after reading the note, police say.

Inside the home, police found the woman with cuts, bruises and abrasions.

Alvarado was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor charges of battery and deprivation of property.

Ex-teacher charged after pulling down mask to cough in baby’s face, California cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Brown: Here’s everything we know about the fatal police shooting in North Carolina

    It came barely a week after the police killing of Daunte Wright

  • 'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders

    A New Jersey serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” admitted he kidnapped and raped two teenage girls and murdered them in a hotel room a few days later, closing the mystery of the cold-case deaths from 1974. Richard Cottingham’s pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing 17-year-old Mary Ann Pryor and 16-year-old Lorraine Marie Kelly in August 1974. The 74-year-old appeared in prison garb at a court appearance Tuesday with his attorney and Bergen County prosecutors in their office.

  • ‘Serial arsonist’ caught after setting 22 fires in Dallas in 3 weeks, officials say

    He was arrested late Saturday at the scene of a dumpster fire. No one was injured in any of the fires, though at least eight structures were burned, officials said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • The ‘Half Glass of Wine’ Marriage Trick Cut Fights (& Poor Communication) in Half

    If I were to mock up a list of household priorities in a pandemic, honestly, it would go something like this: kids, work, food, sleep, marriage. But it goes without saying, pandemic or not, putting your...

  • Hiker dies after he hit his head during fall near Zion National Park, cops say

    His friend tried to soften the fall.

  • Why pay severance if cop who shot teen left freely? Kansas probes officer resignation

    Overland Park swears — literally — that an officer who shot and killed a teen left the force voluntarily. The facts say otherwise.

  • James Corden Voiced the MORTAL KOMBAT Song

    The No. 1 movie in America is "Mortal Kombat" - a franchise iconic for many reasons, including the theme song. But you may not know that James Corden is the genius behind the primal "MORTAL KOMBAT" from the song.

  • CDC Just Issued This Big New Mask Guidance

    Now that you are fully vaccinated, is it safe to return to your favorite activities? During today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), went over the newly updated CDC guidance, detailing everything you can and can't do. "I know that the quarantine and shutdowns throughout the pandemic have been exhausting. I know that we all miss the things that we used to do before the pandemic. And I know that we all want to get back to doing those things that we love, and soon. Today is another day we can take a step back to the normalcy of before," Dr. Walensky stated. "Over the past year we have spent a lot of time telling Americans what they cannot do, what they should not do. Today I'm going to tell you some of the things you can do, if you are fully vaccinated." (As a reminder, the CDC defines "fully vaccinated" as 14 days after your second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or 14 days after your single dose of a J&J vaccine.) Read on to find out what you can and can't do if you are vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Indoor Activities Whether you are vaccinated or not, the CDC recommends wearing a mask whenever you are indoors and around others. "We know that the virus spreads very well indoors. Until more people are vaccinated and while we still have more than 50,000 cases a day, mask use indoors will provide extra protection," Dr. Walensky explained. "The examples today show that when you are fully vaccinated, you can return to many activities safely." 2 Less Safe: Visiting a Barber Shop or Salon It still isn't safe to go to a barber shop or salon even if you are vaccinated, according to the CDC. They recommend everyone in these places to wear a mask. 3 Less Safe: Visiting an Uncrowded Indoor Mall or Museum Going shopping or perusing artwork? The CDC suggests wearing a mask in both scenarios, even if the places aren't crowded. 4 Less Safe: Riding Public Transport with Limited Occupancy Even if you are on a bus, subway, or train that isn't very crowded, you still need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. 5 Less Safe: Attending a Small, Indoor Gathering An indoor gathering with both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households isn't a very safe option and both groups should wear masks. 6 Least Safe: Going to an Indoor Movie Theater Unfortunately, going to see a summer blockbuster at an indoor theater still is considered risky. If you do decide to take in an indoor flick, make sure to keep your mask on even if you are fully vaccinated. 7 Least Safe: Attending a Full-Capacity Worship Service Worshipping in a packed service is still not considered safe by the CDC. If you do opt to go to a fully capacity service, the CDC stresses the importance of wearing a mask, even if you are vaccinated. 8 Least Safe: Singing in an Indoor Chorus Early on in the pandemic it was established that viral particles spread easily when singing. Therefore, if you are part of a chorus and are singing indoors, it is crucial to wear a protecting face covering. 9 Least Safe: Eating Inside a Restaurant or Bar Indoor dining is still not a safe activity, per the CDC—even if you are vaccinated. 10 Least Safe: Exercising in an Indoor, High Intensity Class While outdoor exercise isn't very risky, taking a high intensity workout class in an indoor setting is, and all who opt to do it should be wearing a mask. 11 Outdoor Activities For the majority of outdoor activities, if you are fully vaccinated you don't need to mask up. However, if you aren't vaccinated, the CDC recommends wearing a mask for most. "On the CDC website, we have posted examples of numerous outdoor activities that are safe to do without a mask," Dr. Walensky stated. "If you are fully vaccinated, generally for vaccinated people, outdoor activities, without a mask are safe." 12 Safest: Exercise Outdoors with Household Members Anyone who is exercising outdoors with people who live inside of their home doesn't need to wear a mask, per the CDC. 13 Safest: Small Outdoor Gathering with Fully Vaccinated People If everyone is vaccinated, there is no need to wear a mask at an outdoor gathering with people from separate households. 14 Safest: Small Outdoor Gathering with Vaccinated and Unvaccinated People If you're fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can now take your mask off at small outdoor gatherings. However, those who haven't gotten their shots should keep their masks on. 15 Less Safe: Dining Outdoors with People From Multiple Households When dining al fresco with people from various households unvaccinated people should wear a mask, while those who are fully vaccinated don't need to. RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 16 Least Safe: Attending a Crowded, Outdoor Event Unfortunately, even though a concert, parade or sporting event may be held outdoors, if there is a big crowd it still isn't safe and the CDC recommends everyone masking up. Why? Dr. Walensky explains that there is "decreased ability to maintain physical distance" and there are likely many people attending who aren't vaccinated. 17 Get Vaccinated So You Can Do Your Favorite Activities "If you are fully vaccinated, things are much safer for you than those who are not yet fully vaccinated," Dr. Walensky pointed out. "I am optimistic that people will use this information to take personal responsibility, to protect themselves and to protect others. And I hope will encourage people to get fully vaccinated." And, keep following Dr. Anthony Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

    President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Biden’s big Irish American family has been a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office, with his wife, children and grandchildren providing the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.

  • Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Oscars ‘Nose Trick,’ Says People Think It’s Plastic Surgery

    Kelly Ripa just shared details about her go-to makeup trick for her nose, and it changes everything.Earlier today, the Live with Kelly and...

  • Deputy charged with child porn also photographed women’s butts in Tennessee, feds say

    The 42-year-old was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

  • Lawyers demand Tarrant medical examiner investigation after mistakes in homicide cases

    The Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association is demanding an independent investigation into the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office after autopsy mistakes were discovered in dozens of homicide cases.

  • Can you dig it? We found the grooviest 70s movies and shows on Disney+

    Revisit Disney's wildest decade, a time where Tim Conway battled R2-D2 at the box office, and your best friend could be a bill that was sittin' here on Capitol Hill.

  • Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews share new photo with 2-month-old daughter

    It looks like baby Sterling has football and soccer in her blood.

  • If These 4 Things Apply to You, You May Need a Bigger Emergency Fund

    Image source: Getty Images Since I started working, I've consistently added money to my savings account. And at this point, I have enough in my emergency fund to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • Stunned reaction to ‘greatest coach in Baylor history’ Kim Mulkey leaving for LSU

    Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor women’s basketball after 21 seasons and three national titles for the head job at LSU.

  • Atlanta Officer, Elderly Homeless Man Share Deep Bond Since Before Pandemic

    An officer from the Atlanta Police Department developed a bond with a homeless man that began before the COVID-19 pandemic. Melina Lim, 25, was on her daily routine of checking up on businesses around northwest Atlanta shortly before the pandemic hit, when she saw Jawee Bilal Faheem, 61, who goes by the name “Doc,” holding a sign on the side of the road, according to 11Alive. When they first met, Doc said he thought she was going to take him to jail.

  • Judge tosses lawsuit of man who alleged Jackson molestation

    A judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit of a man who alleged that Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a boy. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young granted the Jackson estate's request to dismiss the suit brought in 2013 by Wade Robson. The judge said two Jackson entertainment corporations targeted by the lawsuit had no legal duty to protect Robson from Jackson.

  • Sarah Ferguson Just Made Her Triumphant Return to Social Media

    In the Instagram story, Ferguson wrote: \"4 p.m. @storytimewithfergieandfriends on @youtube. When We Went Wild by @isabella.tree. Swipe up for channel #storytimewithfergieandfriends @alliratee @quartokids...