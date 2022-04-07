Children stabbed in Hill District out of hospital, mother undergoing mental health evaluation

It’s been almost a week since police say Sydnie Jefferson stabbed her two sons while they were asleep in bed.

The little boys were just 3 and 7 years old, and were in critical condition for several days.

We learned the children were just released from the hospital, and are with other family.

Sydnie’s family spoke with Channel 11 Thursday, alongside her attorney Blaine Jones.

“We have a village of people who are praying. The children are doing amazing,” Sydnie’s cousin, Reverend Dr. Lisa Goods said.

Blaine Jones said Channel 11, Sydnie is undergoing a mental health evaluation while in jail.

According to her family, Sydnie’s mental health issues stem from years of alleged domestic violence. Allegheny County’s PFA system did not show that Sydnie filed a PFA.

“The course of domestic violence took her down a road that was extremely difficult,” Dr. Goods said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, victims of domestic abuse may suffer from psychological effects of domestic violence, such as PTSD, or depression.

However, it’s unclear if those conditions led her to what her family calls a “breakdown.” Police haven’t disclosed a motive, only that she stabbed her own children.

“We ask the public for compassion, and we ask people who believe in prayer to send prayers,” Dr. Goods said.

