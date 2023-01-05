When Should Your Children Start Working To Help Pay for Bills?

AzmanJaka / Getty Images

Amid a year of skyrocketing inflation, many households have struggled to make ends meet. Some parents, faced with increasingly expensive bills for everything from utilities to groceries, may wonder if they should ask their children to start working to help pay for expenses.

There are some circumstances in which this would not be an appropriate ask, such as children who are too young to legally be employed. What about a situation where a grown adult moves back home to live with their family again? Is it ever a good idea to have children work to specifically help pay for household bills?

Examine Your Unique Situation

Every household approaches money discussions with children a bit differently than others. Some parents begin teaching children early on how to make smart spending decisions with their money, like an allowance, and best practices for credit card usage.

The general consensus is no matter how responsible a child may be with their personal finances, they should not be held accountable for paying for all of the household bills. A grown adult who has moved back in with their parents is likely viewing moving home as a temporary situation. They may discuss with their family their timeline for moving out, which can be anywhere from three to six months into the future. Putting them in charge of indefinitely paying electric or gas statements would not be a reasonable request due to the short-term nature of their return.

What families in need can do is examine their unique situation. Let children know about your current financial obligations and where you can and cannot afford to help them out. For example, teens or grown adults who want to purchase more wants, like new clothes or electronics for themselves, than needs will be expected to cover these expenses on their own.

What if there is a specific household expense incurred by the adult child? Let’s use the example of a grocery bill where more than half the food purchases are ones made by the child and not the rest of the household. It’s OK to have a discussion with them about covering their share. This is a basic household expense they would pay for themselves if they lived on their own. If they are living back at home and have the financial means for it, they should be able to pitch in.

What Parents Can Do If They Need Help Paying Bills

Leaning entirely on children to cover bills and other household expenses is not wise. Young and grown adults alike are working hard to save for their futures and carve their own paths forward. If parents are financially struggling to pay bills, they may consider using these strategies to get back on track.

Contact Lenders and Servicers

If you miss a payment or have been recently unemployed and unable to make payments on your bills, the best thing to do is contact any lenders or servicers immediately.

Explain your situation to them and see which options are available to you. Those with loans, like student loans, may be able to defer the debt. If you were late making a payment on a utility bill, like your electric bill, you can make a payment immediately and see if it’s possible to waive late fees.

Those who have experienced certain utilities, like Wi-Fi, suddenly rising in monthly price may negotiate a lower price or choose a cheaper plan with the help of their service provider.

Seek Professional Help

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recommends households struggling to pay bills work alongside credit counselors or credit counseling organizations.

By working with a credit counselor or credit counseling agency, households may receive advice on how to get control of their debt and create actionable plans for eliminating debt and even consolidating bills into manageable monthly payments.

Find a New Job or Work a Side Hustle

Individuals who are currently unemployed will be job hunting to find a new position. If you currently work in a role where you have not received a significant raise in years, it may be time to look for a new job. You can find a new role that allows you to better achieve your career goals and receive an instant pay bump if you negotiate a higher salary than you were previously paid.

Increasing heating and cooling costs may be worth working a side hustle to cover the additional expense each month. Find a part-time role in a field where you’re qualified to work, like driving for food delivery or offering your services as a freelance designer or writer and work flexible hours each week. Put the income earned toward these bills and other financial areas where you may need extra money, such as building up an emergency fund.

