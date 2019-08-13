Some children still not reunited with parents after Mississippi ICE raids, agency says

JACKSON, Miss. – Immigration officials raided seven food processing plants in Mississippi last week, arresting hundreds of suspected undocumented workers – including the parents of young children.

Five days later, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services said the agency is receiving hotline reports that some children have not been reunited with either one of their parents.

The children the agency has been able to locate are being cared for by extended family members and neighbors, Lea Anne Brandon said in an email Monday, and none has been brought into the custody of CPS.

Brandon said workers have not been able to find some children believed to be without their parents. They continued to search for them.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst's office indicated it believed all children were reunited with at least one parent.

In a news release Thursday announcing the release of 300 of the approximately 680 detained immigrants on "humanitarian grounds," Hurst's office said that if immigration officials encountered two suspected undocumented immigrant parents with minor children at home, one was released and returned to the place he or she was arrested. The same thing was done for single parents with minor children, the release said.

"Based on these procedures, it is believed that all children were with at least one of their parents as of last night," the release said.

The office provided a hotline number, noting that people are required by state law to report any children without parents. The number to call is 1-800-222-8000.

Monday morning, Hurst said CPS Commissioner Jeff Dickinson informed him he had not received calls about children without their parents.

"No one contacted CPS about an unaccompanied child in response to this operation. Not a single person," Hurst said.

Brandon said CPS received "several" notifications through its hotline as of Monday.

Anonymous callers, family members and friends of people affected by the raids called CPS' hotline, asking for workers to check on kids who may have been left without a parent, she said.

CPS cannot confirm specific children because the agency does not have a list of names of children, detainees and people who have been released to their families after processing, Brandon said.

"Our staff are responding to those calls – and did, throughout the weekend," Brandon said. "To date, no children have been brought into our custody, and we have confirmed that children we have been able to locate are being cared for by neighbors or extended family members."

The safety checks are ongoing because Child Protection Services workers have not been able to find some of the children who were brought to their attention, Brandon said. CPS shared the safety checklist with county offices and volunteer groups in the impacted communities.

Brandon said that because of confidentiality requirements set by state law, the agency cannot release any case-specific or call-specific information. She could not specify how many hotline calls the agency received about children being separated from both their parents.

Children who are under the care of extended family and neighbors can remain where they are, Brandon said.

"Our primary focus at (Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services), in this situation, is keeping affected children with people they know and are familiar and comfortable with – and then supporting both the children and their families/caregivers," she said.