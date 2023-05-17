Children suffer traumatic injuries in Australia school bus crash

An aerial image of the bus crash

A group of primary school children has suffered traumatic injuries after a horrific bus crash in Melbourne, Australia.

The bus was carrying 45 students when police say it was hit by a truck from behind and rolled on Tuesday afternoon.

Nine children - aged 5 to 11 years old - were rushed to hospital, many for emergency surgery.

The truck driver is in police custody but has not been charged with any offence.

Australia has a below-average road safety record compared to other advanced economies. It ranks 20th of out of 36 OECD countries for road fatalities.

Police said the bus had only just left Exford Primary School - on the western fringes of Melbourne - when the collision occurred.

Warning: This article contains distressing details

Surgeons worked into the early hours of the morning to treat the children, Royal Children's Hospital chief executive officer Bernadette McDonald told media on Wednesday.

Some children sustained crushed limbs - forcing amputations - as well as head injuries, spinal injuries and serious cuts.

Seven children remain at the hospital in serious conditions, including one in intensive care.

"We have some very traumatised families and children in our hospital at the moment," Ms McDonald said.

The 49-year-old male bus driver suffered minor injuries and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the crash.