Children say toddler's death was accident, plead to save mom from execution: "She's innocent"

American Idol returned to Hawaii Sunday night, where Season 10 alum and Grammy-nominated country singer Jimmie Allen made an appearance to give advice to this season's top 24 contestants. Jimmie auditioned for Idol eleven years ago, but was cut right before the live rounds. However, today, he's one of country music's biggest new stars – ACM Awards’ New Male Artist of the Year and CMA Awards’ New Artist of the Year. And on Sunday, Jimmie shared a special moment with fellow Black country singer, Idol contestant Mike Parker. “His journey is what inspires millions of people that look like me,” an emotional Mike explained. As a big fan, Mike had already decided to perform Jimmie's hit song "Best Shot" before he knew Jimmie was this week's mentor. "I did a lot of digging," Mike told Jimmie. "I watched a lot of your interviews, man, and just how you perceive country music yourself." Mike described the epiphany he experienced from studying Jimmie’s career as “life-changing” and the chance to work with him as a “dream come true.” Tears immediately streamed down Jimmie’s cheeks as he told Mike, “My mom used to always tell me, you're not just doing this for you. Hearing you tell me that I’m an inspiration reminds me of my purpose.” The rehearsal concluded with the two singers hugging each other, as Mike told Jimmie, "Hey, thank you for being an inspiration, bro. 'Cause it's not just me. Hundreds of others that live where I live, man." After beautifully performing Jimmie's song later in the show, the emotions continued, as Jimmie shared through tears, "For him to tell me that I mean to him what Charley Pride meant to me is... it's more than I could ever ask for. So thank you and thank you for continuing what me, Charley, Mickey, Kane, and Darius want to see in this genre of music. So thank you."