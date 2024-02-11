Children unharmed following 12-hour standoff with armed suspect in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says no children were harmed following a 12 hour standoff Sunday.

KCKPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 1:50 a.m. in the area of N. 48th Street and Wood Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they made contact with the suspect at the front door who was holding a child and a firearm and refused to let officers speak with the victim, according to KCKPD.

Officers learned there were six other children also in the house.

Throughout the morning, KCKPD negotiators were able to have the victim and five of the children released from the residence unharmed.

Just before 2 p.m. KCKPD’s Special Operations Unit were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may help with the case can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

