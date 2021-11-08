Children vaccination clinics start Seattle schools

Good Morning America

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to tick up and case and hospitalization rates decline, mask mandates for some school districts are changing, too, providing a bright spot for those hoping for a return to normalcy but caution from those who think it's too soon to drop the key intervention. Masking in schools -- a policy that researchers say is a simple and cost-effective, non-medical COVID-19 intervention -- has been a highly politicized issue throughout the pandemic, igniting fury from parents and educators on all sides of the issue and reflecting the contentiousness of face coverings in society at large. The patchwork of mask policies varies by state and school district, much like policies across the country at large, with several states trying to ban mandates, while others are in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.