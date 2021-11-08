Children vaccination clinics start Seattle schools
Seattle Public Schools students can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on campus.
In kindergarten, Alexander Campbell was sent to the office or suspended 35 days of the school year. In first grade, this continued — he was removed from the classroom 27 days. “It felt like the school was trying to get rid of me,” said Alex, who was a student at Flat Rock Elementary School in Powhatan, a town west of Richmond, at the time. He’s 16 now, and an advocate against the use of ...
Schools were ripped from the control of parents and local communities and placed into the hands of professional, teachers and administrators.
A group of APS teachers called for consistency in discipline practices and harsher consequences when teachers are assaulted.
Houston-area school district suspends gender-based provisions of its dress code after being sued over its long-hair policy
The liberal arts college and Roman Catholic seminary is the only pontifical seminary in the world outside Italy.
Since August, students at Howard have been demanding better living conditions at the university's dorms.
A new literacy and anti-racist program at Lake Como’s Rivertree Academy challenges the “we don’t see color” approach to diversity and inclusion in the classroom.
The college is known for having propelled several noteworthy names into the spotlight, including Vice President Kamala Harris.
Maybe you changed a classroom activity or your grading policy after an experience you had with a student.View Entire Post ›
Check out the 40 Fort Worth-area high school football teams that are ranked this week.
Teachers union president Randi Weingarten, who has called for “universal masking” in schools, is facing criticism after she removed her mask at the 2021 SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico.
Saunders: Being a school board member is a thankless job, but now it’s thankless and dangerous.
More colleges in red states are requiring employees to be vaccinated. They must comply with President Biden's federal order or risk losing millions.
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to tick up and case and hospitalization rates decline, mask mandates for some school districts are changing, too, providing a bright spot for those hoping for a return to normalcy but caution from those who think it's too soon to drop the key intervention. Masking in schools -- a policy that researchers say is a simple and cost-effective, non-medical COVID-19 intervention -- has been a highly politicized issue throughout the pandemic, igniting fury from parents and educators on all sides of the issue and reflecting the contentiousness of face coverings in society at large. The patchwork of mask policies varies by state and school district, much like policies across the country at large, with several states trying to ban mandates, while others are in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Parents turned out to vote to secure control of their local school boards on Tuesday, usually an uncontested and overlooked section of the ballot.
An angry crowd yelling at a school board during a meeting about Critical Race Theory or gender-neutral bathrooms will likely have little impact, writes Pat Orr.
Concerned parents, teachers and first responders were among more than 100 people who voiced their concerns with the district and school safety.
The pandemic forced us to see more clearly that children have a variety of learning needs.
The report reviewed tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate and starting salary for new graduates.
Ruby Bridges, who at 6 years old helped integrate Louisiana's public schools, says she feels responsible to share her story in light of unrest today.