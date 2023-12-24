For some children, waking up Christmas day with a family is not guaranteed

For most families, December feels like sprinting a marathon. There’s decorating, shopping, cookie making, zoo lights, gift wrapping, school parties, visiting family, and of course —making sure that everyone wakes up to a picture-perfect Christmas morning.

We move so fast in December, you probably read through that opening paragraph without noticing the most important word in it: everyone.

Family Christmas gifts and stockings waiting to be opened.

For thousands of children across Florida, waking up on Christmas morning with their brothers, sisters and parents is not a sure thing. They are standing on the front doorstep of foster care, and the most heartbreaking part of it all is that they don’t have to be.

You might be surprised to learn that most of the children in foster care were not abused. They have loving parents who were struggling with hard challenges and had nobody to call for help.

Their parents had to choose between things like watching their children at home or leaving for work to pay the rent—impossible choices that no parent should have to make. Living without a support system is brutal, and with no respite, these parents bend until they break.

That’s when child services get involved. But there is some good news—in Florida, that’s when Better Together gets involved, too.

We work in partnership with child services to catch families before they fall, and to prevent the need for foster care in the first place. Funded 100% by private donations and using our staff and volunteers, we offer parents a dignified, voluntary alternative.

Established in southwest Florida just over eight years ago, our nonprofit has rapidly expanded to reach families in 24 counties across the state, including northern Florida, with plans to soon expand into the Panhandle.

.To date, the program has served 9,000 children while helping nearly 42,000 job seekers across 22 states find employment through job fairs hosted in partnership with local churches in those communities.

Locally, we mobilized after Hurricane Idalia over the summer to deliver relief supplies to 300 children from 200 families in Madison County – from bottled water and solar lights to nonperishable food, diaper and household cleaning supplies who suffered damages or were displaced by the deadly storm, in collaboration with The Bridge church in Madison.

Our host families give children a safe place to live while we help parents regain stability through our work and mentoring programs. Ninety-eight percent of the time, those families never need to interact with child services again. They reunite and thrive.

Even when parents aren’t ready for reunification, we offer the next best thing. While foster care cuts off contact between parents and children, our program does not. Parents are able to check in with their kids, call and visit frequently. This includes holidays.

We’re currently hosting over a dozen families over the holidays. The host families are planning to have the children’s parents be a part of all the Christmas and Christmas Eve activities. Some children will even spend the holidays with their parents and go back to their hosts after.

When our volunteers hosted children over Thanksgiving, parents were invited to spend the day together with their kids and the host families.

This is the real, lasting value in what we do. Once families connect with our Better Together volunteers, they are never alone again. They have a community in their corner.

We’ve provided this service for thousands of children across Florida, and this is our busiest time of year. Whether it’s offering time, talent, or treasure, we all have something that can help keep children safe and at home with their families during the holidays.

Maybe you are not even sure what you have to offer, but you just want to do something to help. We can help you figure out what that is.

December is not about making sure everything is bought, wrapped or picture perfect. It’s about making sure that children in our community are not left behind.

If we slowed down this December and put as much effort into people as parcels and packages, what could we do together? I invite you to find out with me.

Megan Rose

Megan Rose is CEO of Better Together, a Florida-based nonprofit that helps parents and families. To help families in your community, get help or donate, visit BetterTogetherUS.org or call 239-470-2733.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Our goal: Keeping families together, especially at Christmas