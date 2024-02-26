Children’s Week: The future of Florida’s children rests in our hands

In the vibrant growth of Florida's socioeconomic landscape, there exists a cornerstone sometimes overlooked yet indispensable: the well-being and development of its children. As Florida continues to make headlines for its tourism reputation, income migration, innovation, and economic dynamism, it is essential that we acknowledge that the foundation of Florida’s continued success lies in nurturing and supporting its youngest residents.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen state leaders and local officials strive to support our children’s success. It’s important that we celebrate these accomplishments while reflecting and improving each year to make the strongest, most effective programs for our state’s future.

Scene from Children's Day 2023

Children’s Week, held each year during the legislative session, is a demonstration of this and serves as a catalyst for our state’s commitment to ensuring the success of its future. Thousands of elected officials, educators, legislators, youth and child advocates, and families come together at the Capitol to celebrate our children and ensure they have access to the resources they need to reach their fullest potential.

During Children’s Week, which started February 25, we celebrate a consensus that the future of Florida’s children rests in our hands. This annual event exemplifies a commitment to ensuring access to opportunity for our children, making strategic investments in the infrastructure necessary to foster their growth, and championing united efforts that pave the way for them to realize their American dream.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida 2030 Blueprint, a roadmap for growing Florida to a top 10 global economy, identifies several goals related to prioritizing prosperity outcomes for Florida’s youngest residents. These goals, covering cradle to career, impact our children’s future opportunities to positively contribute to society.

Research unequivocally underscores the profound impact of early childhood experiences on long-term outcomes. From cognitive development to academic achievement, and beyond, the formative years of a child's life lay the groundwork for future success. By ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and supportive environments, we equip children with the tools they need to realize their full potential.

Moreover, the benefits of investing in children extend far beyond individual trajectories; they resonate within the corridors of the business community. Many companies recognize that investing in childhood initiatives is not only the right thing to do but also a strategic imperative. An educated, strong, and healthy workforce is the lifeblood of a thriving economy. Employers need a skilled labor pool equipped with the critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability necessary to navigate an increasingly complex global marketplace.

Hands are hung in preparation for Children’s Week on Sunday, March 26, 2023, inside the Florida Capitol.

By prioritizing investments in early childhood education, access to opportunities, and thoughtful career pathway systems, we can cultivate a talent pipeline poised to drive innovation, fuel growth, and propel the state forward. These investments also mean an even brighter future for Florida’s overall economy. Investing in early childhood development yields substantial returns on investment, including savings in healthcare costs, reduced crime rates, and enhanced productivity. Studies consistently demonstrate that every dollar invested in early childhood programs yields a significant return, underscoring the wisdom in prioritizing resources where they can have the most substantial impact.

While we recognize the importance of supporting youth during Children’s Week, let us remember that in doing so, we are shaping the trajectory of Florida’s future for generations to come. As we chart a course forward, let us seize the opportunity to unite in delivering the message that every child deserves to be healthy, ready to learn, and able to reach their full potential.

Please show your support by joining us. For a full list of Children’s Week events visit childrensweek.org.

Kyle Baltuch

Kyle Baltuch is the Senior Vice President of Economic Opportunity and Early Learning for the Florida Chamber Foundation.

Erin Smeltzer

Erin Smeltzer is President and CEO of the Children’s Forum

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Children’s Week: The future of Florida’s children rests in our hands