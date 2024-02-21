Children were in room with man who killed Burnsville officers and firefighter, and shot himself, mother says

When a man barricaded himself in a Burnsville home with seven children, two of them were in the room with him as he was shooting, according to one of their mothers.

Another child, the gunman’s 14-year-old son, took two younger children with him into a closet to hide as they curled into the fetal position.

Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38, fatally shot Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth on Sunday morning, authorities have said. Burnsville police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also shot by the gunman and is recovering.

Before Gooden shot and killed himself, he asked his 12-year-old daughter and his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter “if they wanted to go with him” and they told him “no,” said Noemi Torres of what her 12-year-old daughter told her.

“They knew he was talking about them dying,” she said Monday night.

Gooden’s girlfriend’s sister said Tuesday that the family is safe because of the “heroic actions” of the law enforcement officials involved.

“We are devastated by the significant loss in the Burnsville community,” wrote Madison Weimar, whose 35-year-old sister lived in the home with her children, on GoFundMe. “We have our thoughts and prayers with the families of the first responders, and all those whom were affected by this incident.”

Gooden and his girlfriend had two children together. Torres and Gooden, who broke up in 2016, had three children, ages 12, 14 and 15. His girlfriend has two children from a previous relationship.

‘Something terrible’

Torres was alerted to the situation when Gooden’s girlfriend texted her Sunday morning, writing along the lines of, “Something terrible has happened,” Torres said.

She told Torres she needed to go to the police station to pick up her three children.

Later, Torres was able to speak with Gooden’s girlfriend, who told her she had called 911.

Authorities have said someone from the house in the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South called 911 about 1:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic situation where a man reported to be armed was barricaded with family members. They’ve said the children in the home are between the ages of 2 and 15.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Gooden shot himself in the head. That came after he shot Elmstrand, 27; Ruge, 27; and Finseth, 40. They each died between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. in the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room in Minneapolis. The three are believed to be the first Burnsville public safety personnel to have died in the line of duty.

Violence Free Minnesota, the statewide coalition to end relationship abuse, said in a Tuesday statement that they join the community in mourning the lives lost of Finseth, Elmstrand and Ruge.

The organization said they’re seeking “to draw attention to the broader context of this tragedy.”

“The suspect in this shooting felt entitled to hold” his family “hostage for hours, causing unfathomable trauma to” them, the coalition said in its statement. “The lives of a woman and seven children are forever changed.”

Previous girlfriend feared him

Torres said her children are in shock. She’s been trying to prepare her daughter for, when she returns to school, telling her: “There are going to be kids who are going to be saying, ‘Cop killer.’”

She said she wants to get her children the mental health help they need and she wants to protect them, but also not sugarcoat the situation about their father: “Something serious happened. A lot of people lost their loved ones,” Torres said.

Torres said Gooden was abusive to her when they were together and he would threaten to kill her if she called the police.

“He would definitely have a standoff,” she said. “… It was going to go down.”

Torres said she’s mourning for the three families who lost their loved ones and is thankful her children and the other kids in the home are physically uninjured.

“He could have taken all of those kids’ lives,” she said. “Thank God he took his own life.”

‘Bullet holes all over’

Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, “tragedy struck for my sister’s family with a devastating loss,” Weimar wrote.

During the standoff, Gooden’s 12-year-old daughter and his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter were in the home’s main bedroom with him, Torres said.

Gooden gave ear protection to the girls, like what would be used at a shooting range, Torres said of what her daughter told her.

Torres’ 12-year-old ran into a bathroom attached to the bedroom — the whole area was small — to try to get away, but Gooden started shooting out the bathroom window, Torres said. The girl was struck by a glass shard in the arm.

Gooden had a rifle and handguns during the incident, Torres said of what she’s been told.

Torres’ daughter heard officers negotiating with Gooden. The girl told Torres that Gooden went into the hallway and shot at officers.

Torres thinks that’s when Gooden was shot in the leg by police. Gooden went back into the bedroom with the girls. Torres’ 12-year-old daughter told her she wasn’t scared until her father asked, “Do you want to go with me?”

“He told my daughter he loved her, kissed her and took his life,” Torres said.

Emergency radio dispatches indicated a person who called 911 from inside the home reported, “the dad is down,” had been shot in the leg earlier and “just shot himself in the head.”

Torres’ 14-year-old son told her he was in an upper-level bedroom, next to the bedroom where his father was. The teen has “severe, profound hearing loss,” Torres said, but she believes he could hear loud noises. He took the two younger children of Gooden and his girlfriend into the bedroom closet, where “he protected them,” Torres said.

Torres’ 15-year-old son told her he was in a lower-level bedroom with a son of Gooden’s girlfriend’s during the incident.

Torres said she was inside the home Monday and saw bullet holes “all over.”

Ex didn’t know he had guns

Torres said she didn’t know Gooden had guns. He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2008 — he was accused of running after a woman’s brother with a knife, and striking him with landscaping rocks he threw at him — which came with it a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what happened Sunday and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting, including tracing where the firearms came from and doing ballistics testing, a spokesperson said.

When Torres and Gooden were in a relationship, she said she made sure he didn’t have guns “because I knew, mentally he wasn’t there.”

In a video that Gooden posted to Facebook in 2014, in which he wrote, “Back in day target shooting,” he could be seen with a man and they took turns holding what appeared to be a pellet gun and shooting it.

Gooden said they were shooting at “that white thing down there” — he said he didn’t know what the object was, but he said, “I’m picturing a white person.”

Torres also said she didn’t know that Gooden had petitioned to get his gun rights restored in 2020. His request was opposed by the Dakota County attorney’s office and a judge ruled he could not possess guns.

Domestic violence homicides are overwhelmingly carried out by men using guns, Violence Free Minnesota said. The officers and firefighter/paramedic were killed “because a man barricading his family felt threatened by attempts to undermine his power and control over them,” the coalition said in its statement.

Of the 261 people who died because of intimate partner violence in Minnesota since 2014, 46 were bystanders/intervenors and four of those people were police — including the two officers killed in Burnsville.

“We do not aim to minimize these officers’ deaths, but to expand public narratives of domestic violence in Minnesota, who it most impacts, and who it most endangers,” Violence Free Minnesota said. “The Burnsville shooting comes on the heels of at least 39 lives lost due to relationship abuse in 2023, the highest number we have recorded since 1989.”

People experiencing abuse can contact DayOne at 866-223-1111 to connect with services.

Help for families

Weimar said her sister and her children, who were living in a rental home with Gooden, are now staying with family. She asked for privacy for them.

“A serious and shocking chain of events has caused significant damage to the household, therefore, my sister and her children no longer have a place to call home,” Weimar wrote.

They will need a home “so they can grieve in private, start their healing process via therapy, replace transportation and get the kids back to normal routines and school as soon as possible,” Weimar wrote of why she’s raising money for them.

Donations for the families of the fallen officers and firefighter are being accepted at lels.org/benevolent-fund.

The online fundraiser for the woman and children in Gooden’s home can be found at gofund.me/acb34865.

