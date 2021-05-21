Children whose mothers live in areas with high air pollution more than twice as likely to have asthma

Pregnant woman holding her belly in hospital - Tetra images RF

One in five (18 per cent) children born to mothers who live in areas with high levels of air pollution when they were pregnant will develop asthma, a US study suggests.

The nationwide average asthma prevalence for children is seven per cent, indicating air pollution more than doubles the likelihood of the respiratory condition.

Scientists focused specifically on tiny pollutants which measure less than 0.1 microns in diameter and are called ultra-fine particles (UFPs).

Little is known about the risk to health posed by these particles as they are rarely studied and unregulated, with PM2.5 and gases like CO2 attracting most of the attention.

But it is believed that due to their tiny size they are able to penetrate deeper into tissues and organs and therefore into the bloodstream. It is thought they may also be able to cross the placenta and into the developing organs of the foetus, leading to future respiratory problems.

UFPs are produced by wood-burning stoves and engines, with urban air saturated with the pollutant.

In the study the researchers followed 376 mothers and their children in Boston, Massachusetts and used a new technique which allowed them to estimate daily UFP levels.

The amount of the pollutant was found to range between 10,000 per cubic centimetre and 40,000 per cubic centimetre.

Researchers found that a doubling in concentration, for example from 15,000 to 30,000 particles per cubic centimetre, made an unborn child more than four times as likely to develop asthma.

Anything above 30,000 was considered to be a high level of exposure and was in line with readings for people living near busy roads with lots of traffic. A 15,000 reading is akin to a quiet side street, the researchers say.

“As we advance methods for measuring these tiny particles, we hope for replication of these findings, both within different geographic areas across the United States as well as globally,” said study author Dr Rosalind Wright, lead author of the study from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Childhood asthma remains a global epidemic that is likely to grow with the anticipated rise in particulate air pollution exposures due to effects of climate change.”

The study also found that the ultra-fine particulate matter affects both unborn boys and girls, but female babies are believed to be more sensitive. The reason for this remains a mystery.