The Children's Center welcomes new executive director

Jan. 3—By Ayanna Eckblad

The Children's Center of Albert Lea closed out 2023 by welcoming its new executive director, Dani Clevenger.

Since beginning the role on Dec. 15, Clevenger said she is excited to see what positive changes can be made that will better serve the community.

The Children's Center has been open for over 50 years and provides child care services to infants, toddlers and school-age children both during the school year and summer as well as non-school days. Its mission is "to meet the needs of the community by providing quality child care and education that encourages individual development in a safe, nurturing environment." It currently has two locations, with its main facility at 605 James Ave. and a second at 801 Luther Place. Clevenger said she enjoys being part of an establishment that is so large and has served the area for so many years.

"It's nice to be back in the day care world," Clevenger said.

She previously worked as a supervisor for the Tiger Cub Childcare program with Albert Lea Area Schools.

"We have a really good team," she said of the Children's Center. "So that's really exciting that I am able to trust our team (to) take care of these children and actually teach them and help them grow."

Clevenger is hoping to expand the care that the Children's Center offers the community, especially during a time where families are struggling to find child care.

"The child care shortage is very very real, especially in our area right now," Clevenger said. "We do have very long waitlists ... We're trying our best to see how we can accommodate everybody while maintaining all of our Minnesota statute guidelines within childcare."

In addition to expanding their services, Clevenger said the center is looking for new board members. She explained that a board member is a volunteer who is looking to get involved with the community and wants to help shape the Children's Center and make it the best that it can be.

More information can be found at https://www.alchildrenscenter.org/.

Print Article