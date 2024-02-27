Children's Discovery Center director announced

Feb. 26—The Mosaic Life Care Foundation's Children's Discovery Center has its first hire.

Katherine Patterson-Paronto will be the center's director and begins her job on March 1. She has years of experience in children's discovery centers and programs including at KidSight, Wonderscope and Science City.

"We are pleased to have Katherine join our team. Her professional experience and commitment to young children and families will be a tremendous asset for the leadership of our discovery center," Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said.

Patterson-Paronto has a master's in public administration/nonprofit organizational management from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of this important project," she said. "I have always been a big believer in children's discovery centers and their role in promoting the play and exploration that is so important in the development of young children."

The discovery center is planned to open later this year. Exhibits will offer children and families opportunities to play, learn, imagine and create, and field trips, programs and camps will be available.