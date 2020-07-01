Children's Hospital Colorado Releases Guidance to Help Schools, Including Those in Rural Communities, Safely Return to In-Person Learning

AURORA, Colo., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has released a new guide and Charting Pediatrics podcast designed to help school administrators and board members determine how they can most safely re-open their schools for in-person learning this fall in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guide, available for free on the Children's Colorado website, provides considerations and recommendations based on the most current COVID-19 medical guidelines. Recommendations were informed by Children's Colorado infectious diseases experts who have helped lead the response to COVID-19, including Sam Dominguez, MD, PhD; Chris Nyquist, MD, MPH/MSPH; and Sean O'Leary, MD.

"Schools have not faced such a significant health issue as COVID-19, at least not in contemporary history, and many rural districts do not have public health experts on staff to provide medical guidance," said Heidi Baskfield, vice president of Population Health and Advocacy at Children's Colorado. "Our goal is to give schools the information and recommendations they need to make the right decision for their communities about when and how to re-open for in-person learning."

In addition, Children's Colorado medical experts are now leading regular School Town Halls to provide real-time data, support and evidence-based pediatric-focused guidance on managing kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children's Colorado has a robust School Health team that provides school nurses and health services in seven Colorado school districts, 34 charter schools, 16 private schools and 100 preschools and camps.

"Making decisions about how to safely return to in-person learning is incredibly challenging during this pandemic, in both urban and more rural districts across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region," said Dr. Dominguez. "We know all school districts take the health and safety of their students and staff seriously, and we're happy to share our pediatric expertise and offer up-to-date guidance as COVID trends shift."

The hospital's Charting Pediatrics podcast titled, COVID-19 School Re-Entry Guidance with Sean O'Leary, MD and Heidi Baskfield, JD (S3:E59), was just taped yesterday. Charting Pediatrics is a weekly podcast for pediatric providers with more than 50,000 monthly listeners from 122 countries.

The Children's Colorado guide focuses on three tiers of risk mitigation practices that, if consistently used, can support large-scale, in-person learning in school settings:

Children's Colorado recognizes that most school districts are under enormous budget pressures given the recent state funding cuts due to the economic slowdown associated with the pandemic. As a result, the risk mitigation practices have been developed to yield the greatest impacts for the least amount of cost possible.

"Shutting schools down has had a negative effect on students, impacting everything from brain development to mental health and wellness to food security," Baskfield said. "Our guidance is intended to help school districts make safe and sensible decisions to maintain student and community safety as schools return to critical in-person learning as soon as possible."

