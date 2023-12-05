Children's Imaginarium to open Wednesday in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU − After a decade of planning, fundraising and construction, the community will get its first look inside the new Children's Imaginarium Wednesday when the new STEM-based children's museum opens its doors to the public.

The more than 13,000-square-foot downtown attraction at 300 Forest St. features interactive exhibits to introduce young people to STEM-related topics.

“The Children’s Imaginarium is not just a museum; it’s a journey into the realms of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics designed to inspire the next generation of innovation,” Executive Director Julie Bollmann said in a news release. “It truly is a canvas for unforgettable experiences!”

The Imaginarium’s website shows renderings of exhibits that will offer young people activities related to wind, water, construction and agriculture. The space will also be available to rent for birthday parties and corporate events, according to the release.

The opening of the Imaginarium marks another step in the revisioning of Wausau’s downtown following the demolition of the Wausau Center mall. The Imaginarium shares space in the former Younkers building with HOM Furniture, which opened in 2019.

The Imaginarium's regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Due to limited street parking, visitors are encouraged to use the parking garage on the corner of North Fifth and Forest streets, and then walk on the new Second Street sidewalk to the north-facing entrance.

Admission costs $10 per person for anyone over 12 months of age. Annual memberships are also available starting at $150 for a family of four. Members will gain access to reduced rental rates, discounts on special events and access to members-only hours and events.

For more information, call 715-907-7801 or follow the Imaginarium on Facebook and Instagram.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on Twitter @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Children's Imaginarium to open Wednesday in downtown Wausau