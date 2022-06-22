Children's LGBTQ Pride event at library disrupted by demonstrators, police respond

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday, June 21, responded to a demonstration during a Pride event at a local library.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday responded to a demonstration during a LGBTQ community Pride event for children at a local library.

According to a Wednesday news release from the sheriff's office, the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County library held a Pride story time event Tuesday in a private room of the library.

During the event, a small group of "demonstrators" assembled in the parking lot and eventually entered the library. According to photos posted on social media, the demonstrators appear dressed similarly to members of the far-right group, the Cape Fear Proud Boys, who attended several New Hanover County school board meetings in recent months.

The Proud Boys wear trademark black-and-yellow clothing and cover their faces with black masks. Earlier this month in Washington, the U.S. Justice Department charged five of the group's members with seditious conspiracy in the Jan 6. attack in the U.S. Capitol.

A flyer advertising Tuesday's event at the Pine Valley library described it as an "inclusive story time featuring LGBTQIA+ stories to celebrate all families." The in-person event was geared toward children under 7 years old accompanied by adults.

A sheriff's office supervisor told the demonstrators they were not allowed to enter the room where the event was being held and positioned himself between the room and the demonstrators, the release said.

In a statement, Linda Thompson, chief diversity and equity officer for New Hanover County, said the protesting group did not enter the library until after the event had ended, but participants were still inside the room.

"Anyone from the public is permitted inside the building as long as they are not actively protesting or disturbing other patrons, based on the library's code of conduct," she said.

Last week, the Anti-Defamation League reported that Proud Boys and other extremists, white supremacist groups have been targeting LGBTQ events across the country during the June Pride month, making claims that "members of the LGBTQ+ community are pedophiles who are 'grooming' children.

Story continues

"Grooming” refers to actions taken by abusers to sexualize, manipulate and coerce minors, according to the ADL.

Incidents have been reported in Texas, Idaho, Florida, California, New Jersey, with an event in Georgia canceled, according to the ADL, because of “a credible death threat.”

More: Why do the US Capitol storming Proud Boys attend New Hanover school board meetings?

Cape Fear Proud Boys boldly and valiantly descended on STORYTIME at the local public library in #WilmingtonNC to intimidate the crowd... which was all CHILDREN under the age of SEVEN. Why? Because the theme of storyline was "Pride" and "celebrating all families." Who's POYB now? pic.twitter.com/QALnL6MguV — gwen frisbie-fulton (@gwen_fulton) June 22, 2022

According to the sheriff's office release, on Tuesday at the library deputies never saw the group cause any disturbance inside the building or try to enter the private room. Thompson's statement reiterated that the group was not allowed in the private room and there was no disturbance inside the building.

The reading concluded and participants left without incident, law enforcement said.

“I took an oath not to uphold opinions, but to uphold the law. Which is exactly what my supervisor and deputies did," New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said in the release.

Thompson said the parents and children participating in the program were "not in danger at any time."

Staff at the Pine Valley branch declined to comment on the event or demonstration.

Thompson said the library's staff had coordinated safety protocols ahead of Tuesday's event in collaboration with the sheriff's office "to help ensure the safety of patrons and their ability to participate in activities without disruption, while also respecting the public’s right to protest outside."

Thompson said deputies and library staff helped parents and children exit safely.

"The county celebrates all people, cultures, genders and gender identities and will continue to do that through our events, programs, and actions," she said.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, "in the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement."

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover police respond to demonstration during Pride event