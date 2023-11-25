Children's museum, community college dear to lawyer

Nov. 24—A yearning for community led Richard "Rick" and Kathy Abeles to uproot their lives in their native Chicago and move to Santa Fe in 1975.

By all accounts, they found what they were looking for in the City Different.

Despite having travelled to 50 countries, Rick Abeles previously described the city in a Santa Fe Community College newsletter as having "more interesting people per square foot than anywhere" the couple had visited.

Friends called him an unofficial mayor of Santa Fe, because everywhere the man went, he knew someone.

"It was difficult to move around town with him because he couldn't get too far without stopping," his daughter, Liza Abeles Lutzker, recalled.

Abeles died at age 86 on Nov. 15, following his wife's death last year in California, where the couple moved in 2021 to join their daughter due to Kathy's declining health.

Rick Abeles loved and served Santa Fe from the beginning to the end of his 46 years in the city — from working to bring the Children's Museum into existence to creating an endowment through the Santa Fe Community College Foundation that will provide scholarships.

A self-employed attorney by trade, Abeles served on several boards, including as an elected representative on the Santa Fe Metropolitan Water Board, putting his business expertise and outgoing personality to use. But the Children's Museum and community college were particularly dear to him.

In the early 1980s, with a young daughter, Abeles recognized that Santa Fe had limited activities for kids. Thus, he helped four women co-founders of the Children's Museum orchestrate the nonprofit's lease of its historic building as well as fundraise for its opening in 1985, including securing the organization's first large donation, Lutzker said. Abeles served as board president for the museum from 1985 to 1993 and served on the board again in the early 2000s, she said.

A graduate of Amherst College in Massachusetts and Harvard Law School, Abeles was passionate about education and the idea that "there was a role for higher education for everyone," Lutzker said.

In 2010, he joined the board of the Santa Fe Community College Foundation, which supports students through scholarships and supports the college through special project grants. He served for nearly a decade, including four years as board president during some rocky times for the college, his daughter said.

Treasurer Steve Gaber, recruited to the board about six years ago by Abeles, praised him as responsible for "dramatically" growing foundation funds and making it a significant part of the college today.

Abeles also served as an ambassador for the college during his tenure on the board and beyond, Gaber and foundation Executive Director Kelly Marquez said.

"He talked about the community college all the time. He took classes; he played pickleball at the community college for years; he and his wife created an endowment through the foundation," Marquez said. "Personally, he helped mentor me in a bunch of different ways, reminded me [to be] strong and made me understand how to be the best I could possibly be."

"He knew everybody in Santa Fe and had a relationship with so many people," Marquez continued. "He brought people to us, and they would give large gifts ... just because Rick told them how the college makes such a difference in people's lives."

Perhaps most admirably, Abeles accomplished it all while balancing professional life and service to the community with his family and social life, his daughter said.

He was the kind of dad who attended all her games during high school and even went to cheer on an occasional school sports team that Lutzker didn't play on. Abeles, married to his wife for almost 55 years, deeply loved and, over the past year, missed her, Lutzker added.

From playing full-court community basketball until age 72 to going to Ski Santa Fe as often as he could, Abeles stayed active and met people from all walks of life in the city, across race and class.

"My dad loved the multiculturalism of Santa Fe ... and he worked really hard to truly integrate himself into all parts of the Santa Fe community," Lutzker said.

"Definitely, he was one of a kind."