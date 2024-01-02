Children's Museum, Girls Inc. get outdoor equity grants

Jan. 1—Two Santa Fe entities received $40,000 each in Outdoor Equity Fund grants in December.

The Santa Fe Children's Museum is partnering with Earth Care Santa Fe to offer paid stipends to 10 teenagers to work in the museum's garden and outdoor space from May through September.

"They will help plant and harvest the garden, and they will teach younger children," said Hannah Hausman, the museum's executive director. "This just gives us the ability to serve more kids. We can probably do twice as much with this funding."

Girls Inc. of Santa Fe immerses more than 250 girls in outdoor programs throughout the year.

The money comes from the state Outdoor Recreation Division, which gave out $1 million total to 30 entities to create "transformative outdoor experiences" for low-income youth.

The state division has given out nearly $5 million in Outdoor Equity Fund grants to 211 organizations since 2020. The division awarded $2.8 million in 2023, with the fund composed of state and federal money, including more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the division reported.