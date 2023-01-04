Children's museum's ex-head gets 5 1/2 years for child porn

Jan. 4—The former executive director of the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester was sentenced Tuesday to 5 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography using online accounts that a prosecutor says he sometimes accessed from the museum.

CHILD EXPLOITATION

DEFENDANT: Robert Eckert, 56, of West Hartford, the former executive director of the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester

GUILTY PLEA: Distributing child pornography

SENTENCE: 5 1/2 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release

The prison term, imposed on Robert Eckert, 56, of West Hartford by Judge Stefan R. Underhill in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, was far below the 11 1/4 to 14 years recommended by federal guidelines but within the five-year to 70-month range recommended by prosecutor Nancy Gifford.

Eckert's lawyer, Trent A. LaLima, had requested a five-year prison term, the mandatory minimum for distributing child pornography, which Eckert pleaded guilty to.

Eckert will be on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for five years after he leaves prison. The judge ordered him to report to prison by Feb. 15.

More than 1,800 pictures and 70 videos of child pornography were found on Eckert's cellphone after federal law enforcement authorities seized it from him while he was traveling in Florida in June 2020. But only one victim submitted a statement for the judge's consideration.

"My childhood innocence was stolen and continues to be exploited on a daily basis by strangers," that victim said in the statement. "Knowing that I cannot retrieve the photos or videos, nor can I remove them from the internet or dark web, makes me feel helpless and powerless."

The prosecutor conceded in her sentencing memo that there is no evidence "that Eckert attempted illegal sexual contact with a minor or that he solicited images from minors."

But she argued that Eckert abused his position at the museum by sharing child pornography even when he was in its South Main Street building, which she called "antithetical to the mission of a children's museum."

The investigation that led to Eckert's conviction stemmed from leads provided by the online Kik Messenger service, which indicated that in June and July 2019, two Kik accounts were used to distribute child pornography from an internet protocol address later determined to belong to the Lutz Museum, the prosecutor wrote.

"The uploads included sexually explicit images depicting prepubescent minors," she continued, adding that Eckert accessed the accounts hundreds of times from the Lutz, his then-home in Simsbury, and his cellphone.

The defense lawyer emphasized in his sentencing memo that Eckert had never been arrested before. He also said Eckert began psychiatric treatment in June 2020, immediately after he was notified of the investigation and some 10 months before he was arrested.

Even before he was arrested, Eckert admitted viewing child pornography, according to LaLima, although the defense lawyer acknowledged that the disclosure process during treatment "was difficult and did not occur all at once."

The prosecutor applauded these efforts but stressed that, during his first year of treatment, Eckert wasn't "fully forthcoming with his treatment providers," denying any attraction to children and saying child pornography "revolted him." The prosecutor said those statements "do not align with the conduct that Eckert engaged in on Kik, MeWe and the more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse he had on his phone."

The defense lawyer wrote that the first psychiatrist who treated Eckert, Dr. David Greenfield, determined that he presented an "extremely low" risk of offending again, an assessment echoed by a psychologist who treated him later.

