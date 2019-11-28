Some Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shareholders Are Down 44%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 44%. That's well bellow the market return of 17%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 30% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Children's Place had to report a 0.9% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 44% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Children's Place's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Children's Place shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 43%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Children's Place shareholders are down 43% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7.8% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Children's Place it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.



