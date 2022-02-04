The Children's Place (PLCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Children's Place (PLCE) closed at $66.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the children's clothing and accessories chain had lost 10.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.17% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Children's Place as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Children's Place to post earnings of $3.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 208.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $538.2 million, up 13.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Children's Place. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.53% lower. The Children's Place currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note The Children's Place's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.38, which means The Children's Place is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



