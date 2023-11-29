New Children's Section at Minot Public Library

TechCrunch

Fearless Fund’s Strivers Grant Program was already in danger before Edward Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights sued it in August, according to documents reviewed by TechCrunch. In June, just two months before the lawsuit was filed, the foundation arm of the fund held a company offsite in which it marked the Strivers Grant Program, sponsored by Mastercard, as being "at risk." The briefing document noted that Mastercard cut funding to the program after the organization initially made a five-year pledge to give money to Black founders.