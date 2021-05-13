Children's tales of abuse played for court as charges are bound to court against Minersville trio

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
May 13—PORT CARBON — Two of three children allegedly abused and tortured at the hands of their father, his fiancée and her mother in Minersville emotionally told their stories in video-recorded forensic interviews to crisis workers. The videos were part of a nearly six-hour preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Todd Richter II, 32, Jennifer Yost, 27, and Wendy Yost, 52, sat at a table inside the Schuylkill County Prison and listened as Richter's 11- and 13-year-old sons told of the abuse they endured over a two-year period to workers at the Children's Resource Center near Harrisburg.

Both boys said the abuse ranged from beatings with belts, hammers and other objects to being starved and given bits and pieces of food whenever the three adults felt like giving it to them.

The children were not required to be in court because Schuylkill County Judge Cyrus Dolbin granted the prosecution's request to invoke the Tender Years Doctrine that allows such forensic interviews to be admitted into court as evidence.

The alleged abuse happened between March 2019 and March 2021 at the home of Richter and Jennifer Yost at 321 St. Francis St. and the adjoining home of Wendy Yost at 323 St. Francis St.. police charge.

Minersville Police Patrolman Richard Clink and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin charged all three with felony, misdemeanor and summary offenses ranging from aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment to simple assault and harassment.

The abuse came to light on March 10 when the oldest boy, who was 12 at the time, was found walking on the street injured and in distress. The boy told police and EMS workers that he escaped his house and that his two siblings could still be inside and possibly be in danger.

EMS personnel said the boy suffered bodily injuries and appeared to be the victim of abuse, Clink said.

Authorities then went to the house and located the 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister and uncovered the house of horror, police said.

Prior to the presentation of the videos, Dr. Paul Bellino, a pediatric expert at Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, told the court he interviewed the two boys about a month after the abuse was discovered and found both with signs of severe malnutrition, new injuries and injuries in various stages of healing.

The older boy had numerous bruises, a scalp laceration, healing fractures and signs of internal injuries.

"There were a number of physical findings that he had been beaten," Bellino said.

Regarding an injury on the boy's back of a hematoma over a healing spinal fracture, Bellino said the child reported they were the result of being hit with a mallet.

Bellino said the 11-year-old had bruises, unusual scars and was inappropriately thin for his age.

The doctor said the boy also had an arm fracture that was healing and a laceration that should have been surgically closed.

Bellino also told the court both boys were undernourished to the point where if the abuse would have continued it could have been fatal.

Clink testified that inside the attic of the home at 321 St. Francis St. investigators found a strong odor of urine, a peanut butter jar with what appeared to be filled with urine and a five-gallon bucket with what appeared to be liquid feces.

All of the items were in an area where the boy said he and his siblings were held captive, Clink said.

The officer said that the sister of the boys was also examined by Bellino and determined to be malnourished and also showed signs of having had a long history of abuse and torture.

After 5 1/2 hours of testimony attorneys for the defendants, Adam Weaver of Carbon County for Jennifer Yost, Debra Smith for Richter and Jeffrey Markosky for Wendy Yost, asked Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko to dismiss charges of some of the charges against each of their clients, saying testimony presented in court did not rise to a prima facie case.

All three attorneys said the aggravated assault charge against their clients should be dismissed because the commonwealth did not present evidence to show which of the three actually causing the associated injury.

First assistant district attorney Michael Stine said all three were involved together in the ongoing abuse.

"They should all be held responsible," he said.

Plachko said he spent hours Tuesday night reviewing the details of the case and after seeing the videos and hearing testimony Wednesday determined all of the charges against Richter and Jennifer and Wendy Yost be held for Schuylkill County Court.

"The victims experienced systematic and repeated physical abuse at the hands of these three," the judge said.

Richter and Jennifer and Wendy Yost all remain in prison waiting further action through the court system.

