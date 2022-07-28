Children's Trust of Alachua County selects new executive director. She's no stranger

Children's Trust of Alachua County has decided on its new executive director — and the selection was unanimous.

Marsha Kiner, the executive director and CEO of the Association of Florida Colleges, will take the reins as the new chief of the tax initiative.

The Children's Trust was approved by voters in November 2018, increasing property taxes by 0.5 mil and bringing in $7.5 million a year to support children's programs around the county.

Kiner knows Alachua County well, having grown up on the east side of Gainesville. She shared with the Children's Trust board that she attended Alachua and Williams elementary schools, before Lincoln Middle and Buchholz High School.

The board voted for Kiner 7-0 over finalist Kimberly Lancaster, the dean of academic affairs/admission at Palm Beach State College. Board members Nancy Hardt and Patricia Snyder were unable to vote because they attended the meeting virtually.

Kiner and Lancaster were tapped as finalists after a national search. Kiner is expected to make between $82,000 to $125,000 annually, though her contract will be negotiated over the coming weeks.

The search for the position comes after board members voted 5-1 in March to fire the trust's former chief Colin Murphy following an investigation of the mistreatment of employees.

The complaint was made by Kristy Goldwire, who was then director of programming but has held the role as interim director until a replacement was found.

The Gainesville Sun did try reaching out to Kiner through phone and email for comment.

