A child's body was found in a suitcase near the woods in Southern Indiana. What we know.

Indiana State Police announced Saturday, April 16, they were looking for help identifying a boy whose body was found in Southern Indiana.

A nearby resident searching for mushrooms found the child's body near a roadway in a heavily wooded area, according to an Indiana State Police news release. ISP detectives in Sellersburg then began conducting an investigation into the child's death.

Others are reading: Louisville native identified as 'I-65 Killer' who murdered at least 3 women from Kentucky & Indiana

Here's what we know so far.

Where was the body found?

An area resident reportedly found the body of the Black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area in the 7000 block of East Holder Road Washington County. He was found in a closed, hard-shell suitcase printed with "Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada."

An unidentified boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found inside this suitcase Saturday, April 16 in Washington County, Indiana. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

Who is the child found in the suitcase?

As of April 20, the child has not been identified.

"Our No. 1 goal at this point is to find out the identity and name of this child. That's what he deserves," Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Monday, April 18, in a news conference. "We thought this would be a local case but since nothing has happened — we haven't had any matches, so this obviously could be a national thing."

Huls said there is a chance the boy is from another state. The description of the boy hasn't matched the description of any Indiana children that have been reported missing, ISP reported.

More: Body of unidentified boy found in Southern Indiana woods was inside a suitcase, police say

What does the child look like?

Police say the child found is a Black boy estimated to be between the ages of 5 and 8. He is about 4 feet tall with a slim build and has a short haircut.

Details regarding his clothing are still being withheld, a decision Huls said had been made by investigators.

"He was in someone's custody and care for his daily needs. ... Somebody was taking care of this little boy," Huls said. "Someone somewhere knows something."

Story continues

How did he die?

An autopsy of the boy was completed Tuesday, April 19, according to ISP, though a definitive cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

"Results of the toxicology report are still pending, and investigators are hopeful that information will shed more light on the cause of death," a release from state police stated.

Investigators believe his death occurred sometime in the previous week.

How to help

A national tip line dedicated to the case was established and anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

ISP has asked the public not to send in information on children that had previously been reported missing because investigators are already looking into those cases.

IndyStar reporter Cate Charron and Louisville Courier Journal reporter Krista Johnson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Child found dead in Indiana woods in suitcase: What we know