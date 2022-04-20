Child's body found in Washington County was inside suitcase

Apr. 20—WASHINGTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police still need help identifying the child whose body was found in Washington County on Saturday night after an autopsy Tuesday didn't determine the cause of death.

But, investigators did disclose that the child's body was inside a hard-case suitcase found in the 7000 block of East Holder Road.

The suitcase has a design with "Las Vegas" written on the front. Officials released the image in the hope it leads to specific tips.

The autopsy was conducted April 19. A toxicology report is pending and police said they hope this will shed more light on the cause of death.

A national hotline was established Monday. That number is 1-888-437-6432.

About 200 calls from the public have come in since then, but none of those calls led to help in identifying the child.

A number of those calls were about children who were already missing. Those missing children cases are already being looked into and investigators ask the public not to send information about already documented cases.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is helping Indiana State Police with this case.

Carol Schweitzer, program manager of the Forensic Services Unit, said Tuesday that on average there's 10 to 12 cases like this one reported each year and said it's "infrequent."

There are now 670 active cases like this one nationally that that NCMEC is assisting with, dating back to the 1970s, she said.

"What makes the case in Washington County unique is they haven't had one in Indiana in a long time," she said, adding the news media attention on this case is a great resource to get information out and develop tips.

She said the sooner law enforcement can identify the child, the easier it is for the rest of the investigation to move forward.

"Right now, they don't know his story and they need to identify him first before the rest of the pieces can fall into place," she said.

Story continues

Schweitzer said she really encourages people to take a look at all the children in their lives who fit this child's description and don't hesitate to call the tip line.

The child is described as a Black male, 4 feet tall, with a slender build and short haircut. Based on the autopsy, investigators said he seems to be about 5 years old.

"Report anything you know, any small piece or concern or doubt that could help resolve this case," Schweitzer said.