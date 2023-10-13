Child's burns leads to battery, neglect charges against Yorktown mother

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Yorktown woman faces felony charges over allegations she burned her child.

Taylor R. Hammond, 29, was charged Friday in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with battery on a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month prison terms.

According to an affidavit, Yorktown police were contacted by an Indiana Department of Child Services caseworker on Sept. 19 after employees at a local childcare facility observed burn marks on the child's right thigh and two of his fingers.

Hammond reportedly told the DCS worker she was changing the boy's diaper when ashes from her cigarette fell onto his leg.

Asked about the burns on the child's fingers, the Yorktown woman said he had touched a candle.

A Yorktown police officer tried to set up an interview with Hammond, but she did not show up, the affidavit said.

A nurse practitioner "expressed concern that the severity of the burns did not match the mechanism description provided by Taylor," the officer wrote.

Hammond already faced a total of 14 charges in five cases pending in local courts — four counts each of neglect of a dependent and driving while suspended, along with intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief. leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.

In other crimes news:

Battery on juvenile: A Muncie man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of battering his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter.

Khalil Ahkeem Lewis, 28, is preliminarily charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a juvenile, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

City police were notified by Indiana Department of Child Services officials on Wednesday that employees at a local childcare facility had noted the child had bruises on her buttocks , thigh, left and right cheek bones, forehead and elsewhere on her face and head.

The child reportedly told investigators that "Daddy beat me."

Lewis acknowledged the victim referred to him as "Daddy," but suggested the bruising had been caused by a two-year-old child.

Another child, however, told a DCS investigator that the victim had been given a "whoopin'" for defecating in her diaper.

Lewis continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $5,000 bond.

