Chile: $14m stolen from security van as criminals exploit unrest

Police in Chile are searching for a group of armed men who stole US$14m and 1m euro (£11.6m) from a Brinks security van at Santiago airport, the latest incident in a spate of robberies as criminals take advantage of the country’s unrest.

At least seven attackers took part in what national papers were already calling the “heist of the century”, which targeted the shipment of cash just hours after it was flown into the country.

Two security guards were wounded during the robbery at Arturo Merino Benitez airport, 18km from the city centre. Two of the thieves were armed with shotguns and one with a rifle.

Jorge Sánchez of Chile’s investigative police told press that the gang is believed to have had inside information about the shipment.

A string of ambushes on vehicles at or near the airport have been reported since police were deployed in October to confront demonstrations against social inequality and a rising cost of living.

Officers have been accused of litany of serious human rights abuses against protesters, including torture, sexual violence and executions.

And as police patrols have been stepped up around regular protest sites, other areas have been neglected.

Ignacio Díaz, who works for a shuttle service, said that attacks on vehicles heading to the airport had soared since the unrest broke out.

“The roads are very exposed right now,” he said, adding that one transport company had seen five vehicles stolen during a mass protest in January. “The criminal gangs are taking advantage of the situation.”

Monday’s robbery comes six years after $10m (£6.2m) was stolen from a security van at the airport in 2014.

The airport’s security chief was subsequently fired and officials said that the airport’s security protocols would be revised.

The latest robbery netted nearly twice as much money as the 2014 theft, making it one of the largest robberies in Chilean history.

Karla Rubilar, a government spokesperson and former Santiago mayor, said in a statement: “There is enough evidence to allow us to make quick advances in the investigation.”