Chile Boosts Key Rate More Than Expected as Inflation Spikes

Matthew Malinowski
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank raised its key interest rate more than expected by economists, increasing borrowing costs by 125 basis points in an effort to bring torrid consumer prices and inflation forecasts back to target.

The bank board, led by Rosanna Costa, lifted the overnight rate to 8.25% on Thursday. Eleven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a full percentage point hike, while one expected a third straight rise of 1.5 percentage points, two an increase of 75 basis points and two a 50-basis point boost.

The recent evolution of inflation and its short-term prospects are above what the central bank had forecast in its March monetary policy report. “This situation intensifies the risks of the inflation scenario,” the bank said in its statement. The policy rate is now near the upper bound of the policy rate corridor signaled in its last quarterly report, it said.

Consumer prices are being pressured by leftover cash from last year’s emergency stimulus and costlier fuels, meaning annual inflation likely hit 10.1% in April. Investors see cost of living increases above the 3% target in two years.

“We note that core inflation has picked up speed and that there are no clear indications of it slowing down,” Leonardo Suarez, director of research at LarrainVial SA, wrote in a report before the decision. “Indeed, galloping core inflation this year has been fueled by the giant leap in domestic demand.”

Read more: Chile’s Boric Takes Aim at High Fuel Costs as Inflation Runs Hot

Policy makers have now raised borrowing costs by 775 basis points since July. Additionally, the government has announced steps to mitigate fuel and electricity price hikes, and lawmakers last month shot down proposals for a new round of early pension withdrawals, which have propelled consumption.

Chile’s rate hike comes after both the U.S. Federal Reserve and Brazil’s central bank raised their respective interest rates on Wednesday. Last week, Colombian policy makers raised their borrowing costs to the highest level in five years.

(Updates with quote from central bank statement in third paragraph.)

