Chile’s Boric Fires Minister Accused of Contacting Extremist
- Gabriel Boric38th president of Chile
(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s President Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet change less than six months into his administration after reports that one of his ministers tried to contact a radical indigenous activist.
Boric said he accepted the resignation of Social Development Minister Jeanette Vega after local news service Ex Ante reported Thursday that one of her advisers had spoken with Hector Llaitul, leader of the CAM indigenous organization.
Llaitul was arrested this week as part of an investigation into arson attacks on forestry assets and alleged lumber theft. He recently said CAM would continue to attack forestry companies in the country’s south, where Mapuche groups are seeking the return of ancestral lands seized by the state in the late 19th century.
Pressure has been building on Boric to make cabinet changes after a drastic drop in his approval ratings, particularly Interior Minister Izkia Siches, amid an increase in violent crime. Early in his government, Boric had to reimpose a state of emergency in parts of the south.
About 10% of the Chilean population identify as Mapuche. The social development ministry is in charge of land restitution for indigenous groups among other responsibilities.
