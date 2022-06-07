Chile Can Bring Change Without Scaring Investors, Economy Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government is confident it will be able to undertake massive structural reforms without scaring away foreign investors, according to one of the nation’s top economic officials.

“Our main message is that change is not the same as uncertainty,” Economy Minister Nicolas Grau, 39, said in an interview Monday in Ottawa. He spoke in Canada as part of an official visit by Chile’s left-wing President Gabriel Boric, who met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and investors before he travels to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Boric’s administration will boost productivity through spending on in science, technology and innovation, as well as new public-private partnerships. Officials will also streamline regulations, Grau said, noting that some projects must still seek over 100 permits even after securing environmental approval.

Those measures will help end a decade of stagnation while not infringing on pledges for fiscal discipline, according to Grau, who obtained his doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

“It’s possible to have change with certainty, when you have a clear path and when there are no surprises,” the minister said.

Grau is helping to steer one of Latin America’s richest economies through a period of transition following its biggest social upheaval in a generation. The former university professor is helping to implement Boric’s vision for more equality and inclusive growth. He’s doing so at an especially complicated moment, when growth is slowing and inflation is running at more than 10%, a 28-year high.

At the same time, the Constitutional Convention is drafting a new charter that will be put to a national referendum on Sept. 4. Put together, many businesses are waiting on the sidelines until there’s more legal and regulatory clarity.

New Constitution

Regarding Chile’s efforts to rewrite the constitution, Grau said that investor uncertainty has fallen after some of the most contentious proposals failed to make it through to the draft.

“People think -- this is particularly true in the case of foreign investors -- that the constitution is reasonable,” he said.

Recent polls have shown more voters intending to reject rather than approve the document. Still that result is by no means set in stone, as public opinion surveys also report that around 20% of respondents are undecided.

If approved by a simple majority, the new constitution would clear the way for tougher environmental safeguards, more robust representation for women and indigenous communities and expanded considerations for the central bank. It would replace the current charter dating from the 1973-1990 dictatorship.

Unrest rocked Chile beginning in 2019 as protests sparked by an increase in public transport fares morphed into a broader social movement. As part of a plan to diffuse tensions, political parties and former President Sebastian Pinera backed a plebiscite clearing the way for the drafting of a new magna carta.

“We are facing the problem that we had three years ago with social unrest, and we are solving that problem with more democracy, fostering institutions and always following the agreements we made across the political spectrum,” Grau said. “The way that Chile is solving these problems is something that should give investors more confidence about the future”

