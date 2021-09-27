Chile cenbank to decide on roll-out of digital currency in 2022

FILE PHOTO: The emblem of the Chile's Central Bank is seen at its headquarters in Santiago
·1 min read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's central bank will decide in early 2022 on a strategy for the potential roll-out of its own digital currency, the bank's president said on Monday, as policymakers worldwide seek to keep pace with fast-spreading cryptocurrencies.

Regulators globally are cracking down on digital coins, alarmed at a rapidly expanding market that exceeded a record $2 trillion in April. China on Friday said it was banning all crypto trading and mining.

In a presentation before legislators, central bank president Mario Marcel said he had formed a high-level working group to study a medium-term strategy for minting a "digital peso" in a bid to meet the needs of an "increasingly challenging payments industry."

"From objectives linked to the needs of the public, financial stability and effectiveness of monetary policy, the Central Bank will define, at the beginning of 2022, a proposal with options and requirements for a eventual issuance of a digital peso in Chile," Marcel told lawmakers.

The use of digital payments has soared in Chile, Marcel said, with more than 40% of household consumption channeled through credit cards or similar systems, as well as digital transfers.

Global regulators worry the rise in privately operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime and hurt investors.

Marcel said the working group would critically evaluate risks to Chile's banking system and the efficiency of its monetary policy.

Chile, a comparatively wealthy South American nation, has for decades boasted one of the region's most stable banking and financial industries.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Bond Yields Are Surging. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • Want to Retire a Millionaire With Zero Effort? This Investment Can Get You There.

    Retiring a millionaire may seem out of reach, especially if you're not already wealthy. However, it's easier than you may think to retire rich, even if you're earning an average salary.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • 5 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Looking for dividends? This list of S&P 500 names offers a great combination of yield and dividend growth potential.

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p

  • It's hard to be bearish on the stock market as risk-happy Millennials inherit $2 trillion per year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Lee identified four factors that show why investors ought to take a long-term bullish view on stocks - perhaps even through 2038.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    The markets may be richly valued right now, but these two stocks still trade at low earnings multiples while offering chunky dividend yields and strong prospects for capital appreciation.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • 2 Top Telehealth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It might be convenient to think of telehealth as a remnant of the pandemic, a new way of doing things that will quickly disappear when things go back to normal. Telehealth was growing by leaps and bounds even before COVID-19 forced many of us to connect with healthcare professionals virtually. With so many companies now touting elements of remote care, it can be hard for investors to choose how to get exposure to this burgeoning industry.

  • Better Buy: Vanguard Growth ETF or iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF?

    These two large-cap growth ETFs are among the most popular in their class. But there's one key difference between them.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

    Many investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. If you're looking for dividends with great yield and share growth, consider Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three of these stocks have yields above 5% and a recent history of dividend increases.