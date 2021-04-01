Chile to close borders, ratchet up controls in April as coronavirus cases soar

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile will close its borders for the month of April to slow the spread of the coronavirus and stop the influx of its variants, health officials said on Thursday, as cases continue to soar despite one of the world's fastest vaccination rates.

Chile has already inoculated more than 35% of its population, according to a Reuters tally, but cases have nonetheless spiked in recent weeks following the Southern Hemisphere summer holidays.

On Thursday, the country reported 7,830 cases of the virus, its highest single-day tally since the pandemic began in March 2020. The soaring caseload has prompted health authorities to place much of the country under lockdown to ease pressure on urgent care wards.

Officials said they would close the South American country's border beginning on April 5 to both Chileans and foreign residents of the country, with exceptions only in emergencies. No foreign tourists will be allowed into the country.

Authorities also ratcheted up restrictions on movement for those already in Chile, limiting circulation permits to a small group of essential workers - primarily supermarket and medical staff - and restricting authorizations for individuals to leave their homes.

Chile has tallied more than 1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic struck last year.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Julius Baer can resume acquisitions after Swiss watchdog lifts ban

    Julius Baer can resume large acquisitions after markets watchdog FINMA lifted a ban levied against the Swiss private bank last year for failings in combating money laundering involving cash linked to world soccer body FIFA and Venezuela's oil company. In February 2020, FINMA cited scores of failings at Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, including its acceptance of a 70 million Swiss franc ($74.2 million) transfer for a Venezuelan customer in 2014 despite knowing he was accused of corruption. FINMA at the time ordered Julius Baer to improve its controls and appointed an auditor to oversee the group, and the Zurich-based bank said on Wednesday that it had made strides on fulfilling its obligations to combat corruption.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: witness breaks down on stand while watching video

    Charles McMillian told the court: ‘I feel helpless’ while ex-officer can be heard interacting with witness in new body camera footage Charles McMillian reacts while speaking during the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 31 March. Photograph: Reuters Yesterday the Derek Chauvin murder trial saw more vivid and raw testimony from eyewitnesses who expressed both survivor’s guilt and helplessness over witnessing George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, dying under the knee of the white former police officer in Minneapolis. Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old eyewitness who testified on Wednesday, broke down as he watched video of the incident and explained why he confronted Chauvin after the motionless Floyd was taken away in an ambulance following the nine-minute-and-29-second knee-to-neck restraint he placed Floyd under last May. As prosectors played one video to McMillian the witness sobbed with grief on the stand, putting his head in his hands for several moments and reaching for tissues, after recalling Floyd calling out for his dead mother as he was struggling to stay alive. “I feel helpless,” McMillian told the court. “I don’t have a mama either. I understand him.” Meanwhile, in newly released police body camera footage, shown to the jury on day three of testimony, Chauvin can be heard interacting with McMillian. The footage, from Chauvin’s body camera, marks the first time the former Minneapolis police officer has been heard in public offering any explanation for his actions in pinning Floyd to the street during an arrest. Chauvin denies charges of murder and manslaughter in the trial taking place in downtown Minneapolis, almost a year after the killing of Floyd caused an eruption of protests, not just in the Minnesota city but across the US and internationally in a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and a widespread racial reckoning. The video shows Chauvin briefly interacting with McMillian, who testified on Wednesday. As McMillian takes issue with Chauvin’s use of the restraint, the former officer replies: “That’s one person’s opinion.” He adds: “We had to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy. It looks like he’s probably on something”, referring to Floyd having ingested illicit drugs. Asked by the prosecution why he confronted Chauvin after Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, McMillian replied: “Because what I watched was wrong.” The trial’s third day was marked by the introduction of a series of harrowing body camera videos, some of which had previously been released to the public, along with more bystander testimony, including McMillian’s. In the videos Floyd can be heard begging for his life and calling for his mother before seemingly losing consciousness as Chauvin’s knee remains pressed into his neck. In one video played to the court another officer involved in Floyd’s restraint, Thomas Lane, asks whether they should roll Floyd’s body after he goes limp. The officers do not do so. Later another officer, Alex Kueng, tells Chauvin he can no longer feel Floyd’s pulse, but Chauvin keeps his knee pressed onto Floyd’s neck for at least two more minutes. Many of the witnesses over the first three days of the trial have offered vivid testimony, many crying and some expressing survivor’s guilt over watching Floyd’s death without being able to save him. On Wednesday, an employee at the corner store Floyd visited before his interaction with the police described his “disbelief and guilt” over his involvement in the case. Christopher Martin, 19, had been a cashier at Cup Foods and was presented with an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill by Floyd, which led to his interaction with police. “If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Martin, told the court on Wednesday. He said he had stopped working at the store shortly after the incident as he no longer felt safe. During eyewitness testimony on Tuesday Darnella Frazier, 18, who was 17 when she recorded the eyewitness video that went viral last year of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck told the court she still loses sleep running the incident in her mind and thinking about what else she could have done. “It’s been nights I’ve stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life,” told the court. “But it’s not what I should have done, it’s what he [Chauvin] should have done.” And Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen became tearful as she told the court on Tuesday about coming across the scene while she was off duty and being prevented by the four police officers present, led by Chauvin, from intervening. She had emergency medical training and was kept at bay as she urged the police, with increasing agitation, to allow her to treat Floyd or that they should. The trial continues.

  • Turkey logs highest new coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

    Turkey has recorded 37,303 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. President Tayyip Erdogan announced the tightening, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in parliament that new variants of the coronavirus, which officials have blamed for the spike in infections, had now been seen in every province.

  • Will SC politicians change the law after investigator paid for sex acts at Horry spas?

    “In these cases, many of these women or girls could, in fact, and probably are victims of sex trafficking, and here we are, paying for them to be victimized again,” one SC senator said.

  • Geno Auriemma on UConn’s no call: ‘That’s the nature of sports’

    The UConn women’s head coach addressed the no-call at the end of Monday’s Elite Eight win over Baylor, even touching on criticism via social media from celebrities like LeBron James.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective for at least 6 months and protects against South Africa variant, study shows

    Volunteers receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remained more than 90% protected against symptomatic COVID-19.

  • Emmy-winning set decorator found dead under debris in apartment

    Evelyn Sakash, 66, was a set designer who worked for various television shows. She had been missing since late September.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector index races to 37-year high in March: ISM

    A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity soared to its highest level in more than 37 years in March, driven by strong growth in new orders, the clearest sign yet that a much anticipated economic boom was probably underway. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economic growth is expected take off this year, juiced up by the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the reopening of nonessential businesses as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • ‘Stunning news.’ College basketball reacts to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

    Coaches and commentators from around college basketball had a lot to say about Roy Williams deciding to retire after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's girlfriend tells of first kiss and addiction

    Courtney Ross gives emotional testimony during the fourth day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • Teens who vape marijuana can have more lung damage than those who vape nicotine, study suggests

    The new study adds to existing evidence that vaping isn't safer than smoking cannabis. Vaping can harm the lungs and can lead to chronic wheezing.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants a court to force Trump, his lawyers, and Sidney Powell to pay over $100,000 in legal fees over their election lawsuits

    In court documents filed on Wednesday, attorneys for Evers called lawsuits that disputed the 2020 election results "meritless."

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Sarah Palin says she has 'bizarre' COVID-19 symptoms and urges Americans to wear masks

    This comes just a few months after Palin campaigned for the GOP in Georgia alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an anti-masker and QAnon promoter.

  • Mistake at Baltimore plant won't impact current COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Mass., state says

    It remains unclear if any of the 15 million Johnson & Johnson doses that were spoiled were bound for Massachusetts.

  • Jessica Simpson is still revealing details about her marriage to Nick Lachey years later. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the relationship, marriage, divorce, and recent drama surrounding the beloved early 2000s "Newlyweds" couple.

  • 'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

    A swim on holiday at a Western Australia beach has resulted in a painful octopus "whipping" - and a video of the encounter that has gone viral. Geologist and author Lance Karlson was about to take a dip near the resort he and his family were staying at in Geographe Bay, on Australia's southwest coast, when he spotted what he thought was the tail of a stingray emerging from the water and striking a seagull. Upon walking closer with his two-year-old daughter, he discovered it was an octopus, and took a video, which shows the animal in shallow water take a sudden strike in Karlson's direction with its tentacles.

  • Mayor, governor want to cancel Osaka legs of Olympic relay

    The Tokyo Olympic torch relay ran into big trouble on Thursday when the governor of Osaka prefecture and the mayor of the city of Osaka asked that relay legs going through the city be canceled with the games opening in less than four months. “When I watch the torch relay elsewhere in Japan, people tend to gather and those places get crowded," Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said Thursday. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura echoed the mayor: "I think the torch relay through the middle of Osaka should be canceled.”

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Russia's Navy is making a big bet on new, smaller warships loaded with missiles

    With new ships and submarines armed with new weapons, Russia's Navy is reminding the world it's a force to be reckoned with.