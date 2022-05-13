Chile Constitution Writers Enter Final Stretch for Draft Charter

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s Constitutional Convention will start to wrap up its work next week as three special groups begin to weed out any inconsistencies in the draft charter and hammer out its final details.

Starting on May 17, a committee will begin to proof-read the charter for any contradictions or errors. Another body will start to write a preamble with the aim of introducing the document’s main principles, while a third group will vote on articles governing the transition period to the new constitution.

It represents the final chapters of the constitutional rewrite that will produce a magna carta by early July, to be put to a referendum on Sept. 4. Members of the convention now have to sell the new charter to voters, turning the tide of public opinion that’s become increasingly negative on the Convention.

“We want to provide both calm and certainties for the transition between the old and new constitution,” said Gaspar Dominguez, the convention’s vice president. “That requires broad and coordinated work with those who will be responsible for implementing it.”

The committee reviewing the draft has until June 9 to produce a report recommending changes, after which Convention members can propose amendments and then, by the end of that month, put it to a floor vote.

Last Sessions

Before those committees convene, constitution writers are holding final floor votes including articles on the central bank and environmental policy.

On Friday, the plenary approved a proposal stating central bank board members should consider additional factors including employment and climate change when deciding on monetary policy. It comes after the Convention passed an article ensuring the bank’s autonomy.

On Saturday, the floor will vote on the final iteration of a new mining statute. While the latest version leaves the door open to a continuation of the concession model by granting “rights and obligations established by law and the respective title,” it still refers to the temporary and revocable nature of permits.

This Week’s Key Votes:

The floor approved an article that guarantees labor unions and companies a role in the nation’s social security system.

The plenary backed a proposal declaring trade union organizations as the “exclusive holders of the right to collective bargaining, as the sole representatives of workers before the employer.”

Constitution writers approved an article guaranteeing workers and union organizations the right to strike.

They also backed a proposal stating that the nation’s healthcare system will consist of both private and public providers. Future law will determine the requirements and procedures allowing the private providers to participate.

Polls

Cadem’s latest poll published this week showed 48% of respondents would reject the new constitution, up from 46% previously. Meanwhile, 35% said they would back the document, down from 36%. Seventeen percent reported they were still undecided. A total of 58% of respondents said they didn’t trust the Convention, while 40% reported that they did, marking an all-time low. The survey found that key motives behind intentions to reject the draft charter include lack of trust in the Convention members and disagreement with the approved articles. On the other hand, top reasons for voting to approve the constitution include a desire to guarantee social rights such as healthcare, eduction and housing, as well as having a constitution that was conceived during democracy.



