Chile eyes delaying constitution assembly vote over pandemic

  • Soldiers check the transit permissions of commuters at a checkpoint in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 25, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities announced the reinstatement of a city-wide lockdown to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
  • A man walk through the iconic Paseo Ahumada usually streaming with pedestrians, during a reinstated lockdown to help contain the spread of COVID-19, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
  • A woman is injected with a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site during a city-wide lockdown that has been reinstated to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
  • Soldiers set up traffic cones at a checkpoint in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in preparation for reinstated lockdowns to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
  • A soldier checks the transit permissions of bus passengers at a checkpoint in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 25, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities announced the reinstatement of a city-wide lockdown to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Chile

Soldiers check the transit permissions of commuters at a checkpoint in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 25, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities announced the reinstatement of a city-wide lockdown to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
·1 min read

Chile's congress should delay a two-day election to select the drafters of a new constitution for Chile until May because of the coronavirus pandemic, President Sebastián Piñera said Sunday.

He urged legislators to move the voting to elect 155 Chileans to the constitutional assembly to May 15-16 instead of April 10-11 as now scheduled. Elections for mayors, city councils and governors also would be delayed until the same days of the assembly vote under the president's proposal.

“This has been a very difficult decision, but we must make it,” Piñera said, citing the need to “protect everyone’s health and life” amid a new surge in coronavirus infections.

Health experts had recommended suspending the planned election.

Intensive care units are at 95% capacity, with seven of every 10 ICU beds occupied by a COVID-19 case. The Ministry of Health reported Sunday more than 7,300 new coronavirus cases, the fourth consecutive day exceeding 7,000 cases.

Nearly 80% of voters in an Oct. 25 plebiscite supported seating an assembly to rewrite the constitution inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet when Chile returned to democracy. At the same time, the voters excluded any congress member from serving in the assembly.

The body will reserve 17 seats for Indigenous delegates, and the United Nations says it will be first time a constitution is drafted by an assembly equally divided between men and women.

Recommended Stories

  • How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Defined America as a Work in Progress

    Alex Wong/GettyOn December 18, 2018, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg welcomed new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.My fellow Americans, it is my great privilege to welcome you to citizenship in the democracy that is the USA. You number 31 and came here from 26 countries, alphabetically, from China to Venezuela. Today, you join more than 20 million current citizens, born in other lands, who chose, as you have, to make the United States of America their home. We are a nation made strong by people like you who traveled long distances, overcame great obstacles, and made tremendous sacrifices—all to provide a better life for themselves and their families.My own father arrived in this land at age 13, with no fortune and speaking no English. My mother was born four months after her parents, with several children in tow, came by ship to Ellis Island. My father and grandparents reached, as you do, for the American dream. As testament to our nation’s promise, the daughter and granddaughter of immigrants sits on the highest Court in the land. In America, land of opportunity, that prospect is within the realm of the achievable. What is the difference between a bookkeeper in New York City’s garment district and a Supreme Court Justice? One generation, my life bears witness, the difference between opportunities available to my mother and those afforded me.Ruth Bader Ginsburg, AKA The Notorious RBG, Was a Pop Icon Who Truly Made a Big DifferenceYou have studied our system of government and know of its twin pillars. First, our government has limited powers; it can exercise only the authority expressly given to it by the Constitution. And second, citizens of this country enjoy certain fundamental rights. Those rights are our nation’s hallmark. They are set forth in the Bill of Rights, and other provisions of, or amendments to, the Constitution. They are inalienable, yielding to no governmental decree. Our Constitution opens with the words: “We the People of the United States.” By limiting government, specifying rights, and empowering the people, the founders of the United States proclaimed that the heart of America would be its citizens, not its rulers.After the words “We the People of the United States,” the Constitution sets out the aspiration “to form a more perfect Union.” At the start, it is true, the union very much needed perfection. The original Constitution permitted slavery and severely limited who counted among “We the People.” When the nation was new, only white, property-owning men had the right to vote, the most basic right of citizenship. But over the course of our history, people left out at the beginning—people held in human bondage, Native Americans, and half the population, women, came to be embraced as full citizens. A French observer of early America, Alexis de Tocqueville, wrote that “[t]he greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than… other nation[s], but rather in her ability to repair her faults.” Through amendments to our Constitution, and court decisions applying those amendments, we abolished slavery, prohibited racial discrimination, and made men and women people of equal citizenship stature. In the vanguard of those perfections were people just like you—new Americans of every race and creed, making ever more vibrant our national motto: e pluribus unum—out of many, one.Though we have made huge progress, the work of perfection is scarcely done. Many stains remain. In this rich land, nearly a quarter of our children live in poverty, nearly half of our citizens do not vote, and we still struggle to achieve greater understanding and appreciation of each other across racial, religious, and socioeconomic lines. Yet we strive to realize the ideal—to become a more perfect union. As well informed new citizens, you will play a vital part in that endeavor by, first and foremost, voting in elections, also serving on juries, and engaging in civic discourse.We sing of America, “sweet land of liberty.” Newcomers to our shores, people like you, came here, from the earliest days of our nation to today, “[seeking] liberty—freedom from oppression, freedom from want, freedom to be [you and me].” I would like to convey to you, finally, how a great American jurist—Judge Learned Hand—understood liberty. He explained in 1944 what liberty meant to him when he greeted a large assemblage of new Americans gathered in New York City’s Central Park to swear allegiance to the United States. These are Judge Hand’s words: Just what is this sacred liberty that “must lie in the hearts of men and women? It is not the ruthless, the unbridled will; it is not freedom to do as one likes.”I cannot define [the spirit of liberty]; I can only tell you my own faith. The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interest alongside its own without bias.May the spirit of liberty, as Judge Hand explained it, be your beacon. May you have the conscience and courage to act in accord with that high ideal as you play your part in helping to achieve a more perfect Union.Excerpt from Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union, by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda Tyler. Copyright Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda Tyler and the University of California Press.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'

    Venezuela's government on Sunday accused Facebook Inc of "digital totalitarianism" after it froze President Nicolas Maduro's page for 30 days for violating its policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Facebook told Reuters this weekend it had also taken down a video in which Maduro promoted Carvativir, a Venezuelan-made remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease. Facebook said it followed guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) that there is currently no medication that can cure the virus.

  • Chile imposes lockdowns to fight new Covid wave despite vaccination success

    Nearly half the population has received at least one vaccine dose but residents of the capital and other regions face strict new curbs People walk on the street in Santiago. Chile’s ministry of health has announced the Metropolitan region, where the capital is located, and other areas will enter lockdown on Saturday. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock Despite mounting the world’s fastest per-capita Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Chile has been forced to announce strict new lockdowns as it plunges deeper into a severe second wave of cases which is stretching intensive care capacity.Chile trails only Israel and the UAE in vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants worldwide, but new cases have risen quickly amid mixed health messaging, travel over the southern hemisphere summer holidays and the circulation of new variants. Nearly half of the South American country’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, but on Friday, Chile recorded 7,626 new cases over a 24-hour period – the highest total at any point during the pandemic – and it is now approaching 1m cases in total. More than 80% of the country’s 19 million inhabitants, including all residents of the capital, Santiago, have been put under a strict lockdown that prevents them leaving the house even to buy groceries or pharmacy supplies this weekend. During the week, each person is allowed two short-term permits to leave the house to buy essentials and can exercise outdoors between 7am and 8.30am. Only 169 intensive care beds remain available nationwide – an occupancy rate of more than 95%. Covid cases Chile Health officials pleaded for people to stay indoors where possible.“The new variants arriving in Chile are a great worry, and we effectively have one pandemic on top of another now,” said Dr Ximena Aguilera, an epidemiologist who sits on the government’s Covid-19 advisory committee. “Unlike before, we are seeing serious cases among younger people too, and there is a sense that some people had become complacent towards the end of the summer with the vaccinations going so well.” A total of 22,587 people have died in the country having contracted the virus, and both the British and Brazilian strains of the virus have been detected in Chile. Its cumulative death rate relative to population remains far below that of Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. Chile began its successful inoculation campaign with frontline health workers on 24 December, and aims to have 80% of the country’s inhabitants vaccinated by 30 June.More than 6 million people have received at least one dose of either the Chinese Sinovac or US Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 3.2 million have had both jabs. Chile Covid deaths Chile continues to outstrip other countries in the region: its rate of 49.19 vaccination doses per 100 people is well above Brazil’s 7.79, its closest competitor. In early March, the Chilean government was even able to donate 20,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine to Ecuador and Paraguay.Uptake of the vaccine has been good among older Chileans, who are accustomed to extensive winter flu campaigns enabled by a strong public health network. Everyone aged 50 and above will be able to receive a first dose by 10 April.“The issue with communication is that it hasn’t been consistent across government,” explained Aguilera. “While the health ministry has repeatedly called on people to look after themselves, the economy minister has been opening casinos, gyms and cinemas.”Others have pointed to holiday permits issued by the government which allowed movement between areas of the country over the summer.Santiago’s metropolitan region is home to almost 40% of Chile’s population and is the only one of its 16 regions not to have a coastline. In much of the city people are crammed into small apartments with limited access to green areas and leisure space, and Aguilera’s committee was emphatic in recommending that people be let out of the cities over the summer, as long as precautions were taken. Covid vaccinations Chile However, with international travel still allowed, many Chileans took advantage of cheap flights to Miami, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and other destinations, causing the government to tighten restrictions for returning travellers – but not until after the summer holiday season was over.Everyone who enters the country from 31 March will now have to stay in a hotel for five days at their own expense, before completing five more days of quarantine elsewhere.“I’m confident that the vaccines will ease the caseload once enough of the population has had their jabs, but any positive effect in terms of reducing hospitalisations and serious cases in older people is unlikely to be seen before mid-April,” said Aguilera. • This article was amended on 28 March 2021 to clarify current lockdown rules in Chile. An earlier version said the restrictions meant most inhabitants could not leave home even for essential shopping; this applies to the weekend but during the week a permit system is in operation.

  • Floyd family, leaders hold prayer service on eve of trial

    National civil rights leaders appeared alongside several family members of George Floyd at a prayer service Sunday night, hours before opening statements were set to begin in the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death. Several dozen attendees congregated in the benches at Greater Friendship Missionary Church, where preachers led worship, a choir sang and members of George Floyd's family were joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who also represents the Floyd family. George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while George Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

  • San Francisco's Ocean Beach turned into massive art canvas

    What about when the waves wash all their hard work away? Well, that's kind of the point. An organizer told ABC7, "The focus really is on connecting to our intuition and having spontaneous creative flow and everything is temporary."

  • Warnock urges Biden to prioritize fight against voter suppression

    Georgia senator tells president ‘We have to pass voting rights no matter what’ after restrictions signed into law by state’s governor The Rev Raphael Warnock speaks in Atlanta, Georgia, on 20 March. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The Georgia Democratic senator the Rev Raphael Warnock delivered a challenge to Joe Biden on Sunday to prioritize the fight against voter suppression, telling the US president: “We have to pass voting rights no matter what.” Controversial legislation introducing sweeping new restrictions on voting was signed into law by Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, last week, the spearhead of an apparent effort by Republicans in dozens of states to dramatically curtail access to the electoral process for Black and other minority voters, who lean Democrat. The president has slammed Georgia’s move as “un-American” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” a reference to laws enforcing racial segregation following the civil war. But some supporters are worried that his fledgling administration appears more concerned about passing a $3tn economic package focused on infrastructure than tackling what Warnock calls “an assault on democracy”. “We’ve got to work on the infrastructure of our country, our roads and our bridges, and we’ve got to work on the infrastructure of our democracy,” Warnock told CNN’s State of the Union. Sen. Raphael Warnock on eliminating the filibuster: "We have to pass voting rights no matter what. ... How are you going to insist on protecting minority rights in the Senate while refusing to protect minority rights in the society?" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/XTFxTVmnvg pic.twitter.com/aNLGIHFN1C— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 28, 2021 Two pieces of proposed legislation currently before Congress would counter the Republicans’ voter suppression strategy. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act that Warnock addressed in his first speech on the Senate floor in January would allow courts to block new election legislation by states perceived to violate federal law and impose greater federal oversight on the electoral process. The second, the For the People Act that has already passed the House, would require states to provide at least 15 days of early voting, allow universal access to mail-in voting, permit election day voter registration and create a national holiday for voting. Both bills face an uncertain fate in the US Senate, which has created a furious debate over whether Democrats should remove the filibuster and eliminate the 60-vote requirement for passage. Biden on Sunday urged Congress to pass the two bills, tweeting: “We need to make it easier for all eligible Americans to access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote.” I urge Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. We need to make it easier for all eligible Americans to access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 28, 2021 The backlash in Georgia was immediate to Kemp’s Thursday afternoon signing of the legislation that imposes stricter ID voter requirements, limits the availability of ballot drop boxes and shortens the time for voters to request and return mail-in ballots. A Black Democratic state assembly member, Park Cannon, was arrested by Georgia state troopers for knocking on Kemp’s locked door while the signing took place in private. Demonstrators took to the streets of Atlanta on Saturday to support Park. Meanwhile, the editorial board of the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper accused state leaders of “marching backward into history”. “People … will see these voting access restrictions for what they really are: a house built hurriedly on shifting sands of lies. Verifiable facts or statistics are not part of the foundation for the unwarranted package of changes rapidly signed into law Thursday behind closed doors,” the editorial stated, referring to Donald Trump’s false allegations of fraud in the presidential election in Georgia. Nikema Williams, a Black newly elected US congresswoman for Georgia, told CNN on Sunday she believed that the victories of the state’s new Democratic US senators, Warnock and Jon Ossoff, following Biden’s November defeat of Trump in a traditionally red state, had fueled a desire for revenge. “Republicans are pushing back and they’re upset that we were able to win,” she said. “And so they’re going to do everything in their power right now to restrict access to people who mainly look like me from voting.” Kemp incurred the former president’s wrath in December for failing to support his lies about a stolen election, but has since stated he would back Trump for another White House run in 2024. Kemp sparked outrage last week by signing the new state legislation in front of a painting of a slavery-era plantation building, and surrounded only by white men. “I gasped,” Kimberley Wallace, whose family members labored at the plantation for generations, dating back to sharecropping and slavery, told CNN. She said the moment was “very rude and very disrespectful to me, to my family, to Black people of Georgia”.

  • GOP Rep.-Elect Pleads With Republicans To Get Vaccinated As Polls Show Hesitancy

    Julia Letlow was elected to the seat that was left empty when her husband died from the coronavirus.

  • ‘Is this patriot enough?’ Asian American war vet and public official takes shirt off to show scars in powerful town hall speech about discrimination

    Official said voters told him he “did not look American enough” while he was campaigning

  • Iron Ore Set to Drive Australia’s Resources Earnings to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is set to drive Australia’s resources earnings to an all-time high this financial year, led by number one export iron ore, while rapid growth in the production of battery minerals will see them challenge coal in importance in coming years.A strong bounce back from the pandemic, especially in China, is forecast to lift Australia’s resources and energy exports to A$296 billion ($225 billion) in the year ending June 30, according to a quarterly report from the government.Iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. are enjoying an earnings bonanza after prices surged on the back of strong demand from Chinese steelmakers and supply disruptions in number two producer Brazil. The strength in iron ore, and other key exports such as liquefied natural gas and copper, has helped to insulate the Australian economy from Covid-19, with gross domestic product strengthening by more than 3% in the final two quarters of 2020.“The outlook for Australia’s resources and energy exports has strengthened since our last report, supported by the global economic recovery and associated government stimulus measures,” the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, said in a media release. Production constraints elsewhere in the world had seen prices for many commodities gain momentum in the early part of 2021, the department said.Price gains are likely to moderate, leading to a modest decline in resources earnings in fiscal 2022, although growth in demand for the materials vital to the clean energy transition is seen buoying the industry out to 2026 and beyond. Lithium exports are set to jump more than five-fold over the period which, along with strong copper and nickel output gains, will put the value of those three metals combined at A$28 billion, just short of Australia’s third-largest export earner in that year, metallurgical coal.China’s import ban on some Australian commodities poses a downside risk to the forecasts, the report said, even though coal and copper producers had successfully diverted sales to other markets. “At present, a high degree of uncertainty exists around the extent to which China’s informal import restrictions will persist through the outlook period,” the report said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 22 states see 10% increase in new COVID-19 cases

    Infectious disease expert Dr. Amish Adalja joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the spike in infections, vaccine's ability to fight coronavirus variants.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

    Cancer patients who are under the age of 45 are struggling to get Covid jabs in India.

  • One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

    One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Before the Ever Given: A look at the crises that closed Suez

    Since it opened in 1869, Egypt’s Suez Canal has been a source of national pride and a focus of international conflict. Now, a different sort of crisis has thrust the Suez Canal into the global spotlight. A skyscraper-sized container ship called the Ever Given got stuck sideways across the waterway last week.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

    It's being dubbed Happy Monday, with open-air swimmers donning their wetsuits for the first time in months and rusty golfers doing their best to get their drives down the middle of the fairway. England has embarked on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, officially ended.

  • Panthers beat Stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.