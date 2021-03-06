Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
·1 min read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries' inoculation campaigns.

Chile, one of Latin America's wealthiest countries, ranks sixth in the world for per-capita vaccine shots administered, according to Reuters data, with a quarter of the population now having received a dose.

By contrast, Ecuador's slow rollout has prompted criticism of Moreno by municipal authorities, who are planning to import vaccines on their own. The Andean country had administered some 65,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of Friday, namely to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

"Bilateral relations are bearing fruit," Moreno wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding that Ecuador would use the donation from Chile to vaccinate healthcare workers. "It is a demonstration of solidarity between countries."

Ecuador's health ministry said in a statement that it had issued an emergency use authorization for the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine.

Ecuador plans to administer 20 million total doses of various COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, enough to inoculate between 60%-70% of the population over the age of 18.

The country has registered more than 290,000 cases and nearly 16,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, official data show.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Republican Senator Ted Cruz put a hold late on Friday on President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency to pressure the administration to put tough sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project. The Senate Intelligence Committee this week backed William Burns, a former ambassador to Russia, by a unanimous vote.

  • Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle, saying criticism is 'hitting too close to home'

    Chrissy Teigen, who, like Meghan Markle, suffered a miscarriage in 2020, showed support for the duchess ahead of her "tell-all" Oprah interview.

  • After mixed messages, Europe warns against vaccine shopping

    First, France's president suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” in protecting older people from COVID-19. Now, Emmanuel Macron's government is begging people to take it. Berlin shifted gears on its cautious policy this week after an independent vaccine panel said the AstraZeneca shots should be used in people over 65.

  • Indian farmers protest new laws with road block

    Thousands of Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against controversial agricultural laws. (March 6)

  • China’s Birthrate Is Falling. What That Means for the Country’s Economic Growth.

    Experts say China’s falling birthrate puts it on a path toward a declining workforce that will be unable to support pensions and other social programs.

  • Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine

    A technical committee of experts in Mexico gave a unanimous favorable opinion Friday on approving the Covaxin vaccine made by the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. The report by the committee for new molecules will be sent to the federal medical safety commission's approval board, which usually follows such recommendations. The interim results from the vaccine manufacturer’s late stage trials shows its COVID-19 vaccine to be about 81% effective in preventing illness from the coronavirus.

  • AstraZeneca exec: "We are ready to supply tens of millions of doses" in the U.S.

    Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to some of the world's lowest-income countries thanks in part to the global COVAX initiative. The drugmaker plans to request emergency-use authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration when the results of its U.S. clinical trial are available in a few weeks. AstraZeneca executive Ruud Dobber spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the company's vaccination efforts.

  • Mexican president defends 10-foot barriers to wall off women protesters

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said a metallic barrier to wall off the presidential palace ahead of a planned women's march on International Women's Day was to avoid provocation and protect historic buildings from vandalism. In a country where femicides rose nearly 130% between 2015 and 2020, critics said the decision to erect the 10-foot-high (3-meter) barriers was symptomatic of Lopez Obrador's apathy toward the crisis of violence afflicting women. Ahead of International Women's Day on Monday, barriers were also installed around other emblematic buildings and monuments in downtown Mexico City where a year ago tens of thousands of people protested rampant violence against women and impunity.

  • The Joy And Relief People Are Feeling About Their COVID-19 Vaccines

    There is hope that we can begin to return to normal sooner than later. And people are expressing both joy and relief about vaccines across the world.

  • Myanmar asks India to return eight police who fled across border

    Authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return several police officers who sought refuge to avoid taking orders from a military junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country last month, an official in northeast India said on Saturday. Around 30 Myanmar police and their family members came across the border seeking refuge in recent days, as the junta's suppression of protesters has turned increasingly violent, with dozens killed since the Feb. 1 coup. The senior-most official in Champhai, a district in the Indian state of Mizoram, told Reuters that she had received a letter from her counterpart in Myanmar's Falam district requesting the return of eight police "in order to uphold friendly relations."

  • China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40% of population by mid-2021: disease control head

    China's production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40% of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021, the country's head of disease control authorities said on Friday. The country's production capacity may also be large enough to allow 70%-80% of its 1.4 billion population to have been vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the government's top advisory body. "The possibility exists," Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was "a complicated process".

  • Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro

    Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro, and is limiting sales to one configuration 'while supplies last.'

  • Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.

    Myanmar's security forces have killed scores of demonstrators protesting a coup. The slide from a nascent democracy to yet another coup, as rapid as it has been brutal, opens up a grim possibility: As bad as it looks in Myanmar now, if the country’s long history of violent military rule is any guide, things could get worse.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

    Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night. Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have won two straight – equaling their longest winning streak of the season – after going 0-4-1. “We’ve just got to keep taking a step forward and find some consistency,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period. Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.