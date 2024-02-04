Chile firefighters battle wildfires which claim at least 46 lives and prompt state of emergency

Beachgoers in Via del Mar do their best to ignore the darkening sky caused by smoke from nearby forest fires - MARTIN THOMAS/AP

Chilean firefighters were on Sunday continuing to battle rapidly expanding wildfires as the death toll from the emergency was raised to 46.

At least 200 people are feared missing in Viña del Mar, a coastal city northwest of Santiago.

A dozen blazes erupted on Friday, mostly concentrated in that region and also in Valparaiso, another tourist area, where they have ravaged thousands of hectares of forest, cloaked coastal cities in a dense fog of grey smoke and forced people to flee their homes.

“We have preliminary information that several people have died, around 10,” said Sofia Gonzales Cortes, state representative for the central region of Valparaiso.

Residents push a car away from a burning forest fire engulfing homes in Villa Alemana, Valparaiso - AP

In the towns of Estrella and Navidad, south-west of the capital Santiago, the fires have burned nearly 30 homes, and forced evacuations near the surfing resort of Pichilemu.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Yvonne Guzman, 63, told AFP. When the flames started to close in on her home in Quilpue, she fled with her elderly mother, only to find themselves trapped in traffic for hours.

“It’s very distressing, because we’ve evacuated the house but we can’t move forward. There are all these people trying to get out and who can’t move,” she said.

Onlookers see a large column of smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso - ANADOLU

On Friday, Chile’s president Gabriel Boric decreed “a state of emergency due to catastrophe, in order to have all the necessary resources” to fight the fires.

“All forces are deployed in the fight against the forest fires,” he said.

Emergency services were set to meet this morning to assess the situation.

Residents are evacuated in Valparaiso, which has been badly affected by the fires - ANADOLU

Around 7,000 hectares have already been burned in Valparaiso alone, according to Conaf, the Chilean national forest authority, which called the blazes “extreme”.

Images filmed by trapped motorists have gone viral online, showing mountains in flames at the end of the famous “Route 68”, a road used by thousands of tourists to get to the Pacific coast beaches.

On Friday, authorities closed the road, which links Valparaiso to Santiago, as a huge mushroom cloud of smoke “reduced visibility”.