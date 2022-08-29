Chile Gets $18.5 Billion IMF Credit Line to Weather Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Chile received a $18.5 billion flexible credit line from the International Monetary Fund, boosting the central bank’s ability to defend the beleaguered peso amid an increase in global risks and political uncertainty.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two-year credit line will “augment buffers and provide insurance against adverse scenarios,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Monday. The credit line will be treated as precautionary.

The central bank needs the help. The peso fell to a record low last month amid a ballooning current account deficit, triggering a $25 billion intervention program from the bank. While the dollar sales have boosted the peso, they have also fueled a decline in foreign-currency reserves to $44.37 billion on Aug. 15 from a high of $55 billion at the end of October.

The bank said in a separate statement Monday that the loan facility would boost its total buffers to $70 billion. That should help reduce volatility ahead of the Sept. 4 referendum over a new constitution. Concern the charter will undermine growth and fuel a jump in fiscal spending was one of the reasons behind the peso weakness.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The credit gives the central bank access to additional external financing if necessary to cover external financing needs. It does not boost central bank reserves unless the disbursement is requested. In the short-term, the announcement may help reduce weakening pressure on the currency, and help limit any potential additional weakening pressure after the referendum this weekend.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America Economist

Story continues

The IMF announcement comes less than four months after Chile agreed to a smaller $3.5 billion loan facility with the IMF, discarding a previous credit line of $23.4 billion. The decision to reverse course and expand the credit line with the fund is due to “a marked increase in global risks,” including slowing growth, commodity-price shocks and the sharp tightening of global financial conditions, the IMF said.

Read More: Chile Accepts Reduced IMF Support After Pandemic Emergency Eases

The Finance Ministry declined to immediately comment. Central bank President Rosanna Costa said last month that Chile has the necessary reserves and credit lines to protect the peso.

(Adds central bank estimate of foreign currency buffers in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.