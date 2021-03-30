Chile Keeps Rates on Hold and Ties Future Hikes to Recovery

Matthew Malinowski and Valentina Fuentes
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low while dropping its pledge to keep borrowing costs steady over most of the two-year policy horizon.

The bank’s board, led by its President Mario Marcel, kept the overnight rate at 0.5% on Tuesday, and wrote in an accompanying statement that the growth outlook has improved. That means the key rate “will be held at its 0.5% minimum until the recovery of the economy takes hold and spreads to the more lagging components of expenditure, which will take several quarters.”

Chile’s economic activity has been tempered by a virus surge that’s driven daily infections and hospitalizations to all-time highs. The government has responded with vastly expanded quarantines, stiffer restrictions for travelers and earlier closing hours for stores. Still, the effects of the renewed restrictions will be milder than before, according to the central bank.

“There were substantial changes in the language of the expected path of the key rate, which is now linked to the process of economic recovery,” said Sebastian Diaz, economist at Pacifico Research. “The central bank is no longer talking about a steady key rate during most of the policy horizon.”

Chile held borrowing costs steady even as rising commodity prices and global stimulus prompt some emerging markets to start tightening monetary policy. Earlier this month, Brazil raised rates by the most in a decade, while Russia and Turkey followed by lifting their borrowing costs.

Lockdowns

In Chile, the entire capital city of Santiago, as well as regional population centers such as Valparaiso and Concepcion, are now under strict limits on movement and commerce in an effort to slow the pandemic’s spread. That means stronger economic growth won’t come until the second half of the year, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said on March 19.

Despite the virus outbreak, activity at the end of 2020 and start of this year was better than expected, policy makers wrote in the statement.

“All in all, the growth outlook for 2021 has risen compared to the end of last year, due to the higher starting point, the advances of the vaccination process, and the improvement of conditions abroad,” the bank board wrote.

Over a third of the population has already received at least one Covid vaccine dose in one of the world’s fastest roll-outs. In a sign of fresh progress, Chile signed an agreement with CanSino Biologics Inc. for 1.8 million Covid vaccine shots that will start to arrive in May, the government’s Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yanez said in an interview on Tuesday.

Read more: Chile Signs Covid Vaccine Deal With CanSino Amid Virus Surge

Meanwhile, annual inflation eased to 2.8% in February, below the central bank’s 3% target, as food prices fell on the month. Still, traders’ short-term price forecasts are on the rise.

Put together, the bank is now saying it will wait until the recovery of the economy takes hold to consider rate increases, according to Juan Prada, a currency strategist at Barclays in New York. “Before their forward guidance was more generic, so the change is more hawkish.”

(Updates with economist quotes in fourth and final paragraphs)

