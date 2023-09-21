Chile police put their pups on parade for independence day celebrations

It’s not unusual to see a Chihuahua in a handbag, but onlookers at Chile’s independence day celebrations were treated to large police dogs being hauled around in pouches.

Members of the Carabineros de Chile canine unit took part in the military parade dangling from the backs of their handlers in Santiago, the nation’s capital.

One image shows a German Shepherd-like dog poking his head out of the neon green pouch in apparent bemusement to peer over the shoulder of a marching police officer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.