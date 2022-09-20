During the United Nations General Assembly, Chile President Gabriel Boric calls out larger countries for producing the majority of greenhouse gases in the world. Climate change is a massive topic of concern for the United Nations, especially as many of the poorer countries are facing the greatest effects of climate change. There are immense discrepancies between who contributes to the climate crisis and who deals with the most effects caused by climate change.

BORIC: “Chile meets seven of the nine United Nation’s vulnerability criteria: low-level coasts, arid and semi-arid areas, forests, propulsion to natural disasters, drought, floods, mountain ecosystems and urban areas. But our country, as many of yours, many of the global south, produces and is responsible for a minimum of greenhouse gas emissions. In our case, it's only 0.24%. Where the the largest economies of the G20, as the Secretary General has just mentioned, produced 80% of greenhouse gases. Is it is clear nowadays that no country, large or small, humble or powerful, can save itself.”